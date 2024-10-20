WORLD
Israel reportedly shells Lebanese town with banned phosphorous munitions
Israeli warplanes stage fresh air strikes on southern suburb of Beirut, according to Lebanese media.
October 20, 2024

The Israeli army shelled the southern Lebanese town of Kafr Shuba with internationally banned phosphorus munitions, Lebanon’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

No information was provided about damage or injuries.

The state-run National News Agency also said that Israeli forces shelled the nearby town of Al-Qantara.

Israeli warplanes also staged fresh air strikes in the southern suburb of Beirut, including Haret Hreik, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Separately, Hezbollah said that its fighters were targeted with rockets Israeli troop deployments in the Misgav Am settlement in northern Israel and the Ma'ale Golani barracks in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since late last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, killing over 1,500 people and displacing more than 1.34 million others. Cross-border warfare between the two sides continued since the Gaza war last October.

SOURCE:AA
