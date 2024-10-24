TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye destroys 32 terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria
Türkiye's National Defense Ministry says the operation was conducted in accordance with the legitimate right to self-defence, a rising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Türkiye destroys 32 terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria
The statement said 32 targets belonging to terrorists were successfully destroyed and that air operations continue decisively. / Photo: AA Archive
October 24, 2024

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said that Turkish forces destroyed 32 terrorist targets in an air operation conducted in northern Iraq and Syria, and a significant number of terrorists were "neutralised."

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the operation was conducted in accordance with the legitimate right to self-defence, a rising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, with the aim of "neutralising" PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements to eliminate terror attacks against the public and security forces and to ensure border security.

The statement said 32 targets belonging to terrorists were successfully destroyed and that air operations continue decisively.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, arising from our noble nation, will continue the fight against terrorism with determination and resolve for the survival and security of our country and nation until not a single terrorist remains, as in the past.

"During these operations, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets and the environment are not harmed," it added.

This comes after a terror attack at Turkish Aerospace Industries' facilities on Wednesday in the capital, Ankara.

Two terrorists involved in the attack on the facilities were "neutralized," while five citizens were martyred and 22 others wounded, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us