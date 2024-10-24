Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said that Turkish forces destroyed 32 terrorist targets in an air operation conducted in northern Iraq and Syria, and a significant number of terrorists were "neutralised."

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the operation was conducted in accordance with the legitimate right to self-defence, a rising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, with the aim of "neutralising" PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements to eliminate terror attacks against the public and security forces and to ensure border security.

The statement said 32 targets belonging to terrorists were successfully destroyed and that air operations continue decisively.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, arising from our noble nation, will continue the fight against terrorism with determination and resolve for the survival and security of our country and nation until not a single terrorist remains, as in the past.

"During these operations, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets and the environment are not harmed," it added.

This comes after a terror attack at Turkish Aerospace Industries' facilities on Wednesday in the capital, Ankara.

Two terrorists involved in the attack on the facilities were "neutralized," while five citizens were martyred and 22 others wounded, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported.