Two soldiers were killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran, the official news agency IRNA has reported.

"The army of Iran, in defending Iran's security and protecting the people and interests, sacrificed two of its fighters while countering projectiles from the criminal Zionist regime," the statement said on Saturday.

Earlier, Iran's military said that Israeli attacks on the country targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran provinces, causing "limited damage."

Iran's military said that its air defences mitigated the damage inflicted by Israel's assaults.

Iran is ready to retaliate against the Israeli "aggression," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said, citing sources.

"There is no doubt that Israel will receive the appropriate response to any action it takes," the sources were quoted.

Iran will resume flights as normal from 0530 GMT, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported following a brief suspension after Israel struck military targets in the country.

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has condemned the military targeting of Iran as a "violation of its sovereignty" and international laws, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and calling on the international community to take action towards de-escalation and ending conflicts in the region.

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said Iran should not respond to a wave of Israeli strikes, urging restraint on all sides.

"I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I'm equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint.

US vows to defend Israel

The US called for an end to retaliatory strikes between Tehran and Tel Aviv, according to a senior American official.

It said it is "fully prepared" to defend Israel if Iran responds to Israeli attacks against Iranian military facilities.

“This should be the end of this direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran," the official told reporters. "Should Iran choose to respond, we're fully prepared to defend Israel and support Israel, and there will be consequences."

The official described Israel's strikes as "targeted" and "precise," intended to "deter further attacks."

Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s overnight air strikes on Iran, calling them a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Israeli military strikes breach the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, undermine efforts for regional peace and stability, and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

"Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict," it said.

Qatar

Qatar's foreign ministry has condemned Israel's air strikes on Iran and urged restraint and dialogue to avoid regional instability.

Malaysia

Malaysia has strongly condemned Israel’s latest attacks on Iran, calling them a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime on a sovereign state are a blatant breach of international law and seriously undermine regional stability.

"Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence," it said.

Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has strongly condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression against Iran, and the targeting of military sites in several provinces", the movement said in a statement, calling the move "a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security of the region".

Oman

In a statement, Oman’s Foreign Ministry has expressed “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the strikes, calling them a “blatant violation of (Iran’s) sovereignty” and “a clear breach of international law.”

UAE

The UAE's Foreign Ministry has also issued a call for restraint, stressing “the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the scale of conflict.”

Iraq

In Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Awadi condemned “the Zionist aggression on Iran” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Iraq reiterated its stance against any actions that could provoke further instability in the region.

Egypt

Egypt is gravely concerned over the escalation in the Middle East including the Israeli air attack on Iran, and condemns all measures that threaten regional security and stability, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye

Turkish President Erdogan stated, "I extend my get-well wishes to our neighbour Iran and the Iranian government, who were targeted by Israeli aggression last night."

He added, "The Zionist Israeli government, emboldened by Western powers, is attempting to ignite the fuse of regional conflict."

Russia

Russia voiced concern about an "explosive escalation" in hostilities between Israel and Iran.

"We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint, stop the violence and prevent events from developing into a catastrophic scenario," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, warning of an "explosive escalation".

Germany

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Iran against any "escalation" after Israel struck Iran.

"My message to Iran is clear: massive escalating reactions must not continue. These must stop immediately. Only then can we open the possibility of a peaceful evolution in the Middle East," he posted on X.

Bahrain

Bahrain's foreign ministry condemned military action against Iran, urging an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians and reduce regional tensions, after Israel carried out air strikes on Iran.

Kuwait

Kuwait expressed its “strong condemnation and rejection of the Israeli aggression targeting Iran.”

“This act reflects the chaotic policies pursued by Israeli occupation forces, which violate the sovereignty of nations, jeopardise regional security, and disregard the principles of international law,” Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the "air strike carried out by Israel on multiple sites within Iran,” stressing that these attacks constitute a “violation of Iran's sovereignty and a serious threat to regional and international security and peace.”

Lebanon urged the “relevant international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfil their responsibilities in curbing Israeli military escalation throughout the region, including the ongoing aggression against Lebanon.”

Algeria

The Algerian foreign ministry "strongly condemns and denounces" Israel's military strikes on Iran, which it called "heinous aggression", and called on the international community to halt Israel from escalating conflict in the region.

Tunisia

Tunisia issued a statement warning of "severe consequences" of Israel's strikes on Iran and calling on "the international community to urgently assume its responsibilities to put an end to this reckless approach".

EU

The European Union called for all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid an "uncontrollable escalation" in the Middle East after Israel carried out deadly air strikes in Iran.

"The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliations risks causing a further expansion of the regional conflict," the 27-nation bloc said in a statement. "While acknowledging Israel's right to self-defence, the EU calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid an uncontrollable escalation, which is in no one's interest."

Spain

In the wake of Israel’s air strikes on Iran, Spain urged restraint to prevent further conflict escalation in the Middle East. “Only a diplomatic solution can restore stability to the region,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to calling for “all parties to halt the escalation of violence,” the Spanish government demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, substantial aid to address the region’s “humanitarian catastrophe,” the release of all hostages, and adherence to international law.

On Monday, Spain will host foreign affairs ministers from dozens of nations at the Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum to discuss the conflict.

Indonesia

Indonesia strongly condemned Israel's military strikes on Iran, saying such escalation and expansion of conflicts are clear violations of international law, demonstrating Tel Aviv's complete disregard for it.

"All parties must exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions and lead to further instability in the region," said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta.

Jakarta reiterated that Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territory is still the root cause of Middle Eastern conflicts and that establishing an independent State of Palestine within the framework of the two-state solution is the only way to bring peace to the region.

India

The Indian Foreign Ministry in a statement expressed deep concern over the ongoing escalation in West Asia and its implications for regional and global peace and stability.

"We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer," the ministry said in a statement.

Afghanistan

In Kabul, the interim Taliban administration of Afghanistan strongly condemned the Israeli attack, calling it a violation of international law.

Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi said in a statement issued by his ministry that "Japan is deeply concerned" over the recent exchanges of attacks in the Middle East, and without mentioning Israel, condemned actions that exacerbate regional tensions and called for maximum restraint from all parties involved.

"Peace and stability in the Middle East region are extremely important to Japan," Takeshi said, emphasising his country's stake in regional stability.

The foreign minister vowed that the Japanese government will continue diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation while prioritising the protection of Japanese nationals abroad.

United States

US President Joe Biden expressed hope that Israeli strikes against Iran were "the end."

"I was on with the intelligence community for the last half hour. It looks like they didn’t hit anything other than military targets. I hope that this is the end," Biden told the reporters.

The US said Israel’s strikes must bring to an end direct exchanges of fire between the two sides, warning Tehran of “consequences” if it respond. An American defence official stressed that there was "no US involvement."

Related 'How can you apologise for a genocide while committing a genocide?'

Israeli claims

The Israeli military said it had concluded its air attack on Iran, saying it hit Tehran's missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and other aerial capabilities in several regions.

"Based on intelligence, IAF (air force) aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the State of Israel over the last year," the military said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, the IDF (military) struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to res trict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran," the military added.

It said the strike was conducted in response to recent Iranian attacks against Israel and its citizens.

"Our planes have returned safely. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled," the military added.

The Israeli military said its strikes targeting Iran's air defences on Saturday had given it more freedom to operate in skies over Iran.

"Now, the state of Israel has wider freedom of action in the air over Iran as well," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

Related Middle East tensions soar as Israel attacks Iran

Tehran announces increase in death toll, accuses US of complicity

The Iranian armed forces announced an increase in the death toll from two to four soldiers in the Israeli overnight air strike, adding that Israeli fighter jets used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to launch long-range missiles at Iranian military sites.

In a follow-up and detailed statement, Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces noted that several long-range missiles with lightweight warheads were fired from about 100 kilometres outside Iran's borders.

These missiles were aimed at radar systems in the border provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, as well as around the Iranian capital Tehran.

The attack began around 2300 GMT, with Iranian air defence systems intercepting many missiles near Tehran, which generated loud noises.

Iran’s armed forces said that, while most of the missiles were intercepted, some did cause "limited damage."

The death toll from the attacks has since increased from two to four, all of whom were army soldiers, the statement said.