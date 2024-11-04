TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan calls on Islamic world to unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza
Turkish president criticises the Zionist regime and its supporters for more than a year of genocidal war on Gaza, oppression and violence all over Palestine.
Erdogan calls on Islamic world to unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Opening Event of 40th Session of The Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul, Türkiye on November 4, 2024. / Photo: AA
November 4, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for unity across the Islamic world to support Palestinian and Lebanese people in their struggle against the Israeli aggression.

In his address at the 40th Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul on Monday, Erdogan highlighted the severity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in occupied Gaza, describing it as “one of the most brutal genocides of the century.”

RelatedTürkiye leads call for UN to stop arms sales to Israel

Erdogan stressed that now, more than ever, it is essential for the Islamic community to move beyond differences and stand united in support of Palestinian and Lebanese rights.

"​​​​​​​It is of great importance for the Islamic world to put aside differences and support the Palestinian and Lebanese people," Erdogan said.

He criticised the Zionist regime and its supporters for what he said was over a year of oppression and violence, but he commended the Palestinians for their resilience.

As part of Türkiye’s humanitarian response, Erdogan noted that over 85,000 tons of aid have been delivered to Gaza with cooperation from Egyptian authorities.

He further suggested that international recognition of a Palestinian state would send a powerful message in response to ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Turkish leader’s comments come as Israel’s military invasion in Gaza continue, despite a UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate ceasefire.

According to local health officials, more than 43,300 people—most of them women and children—have been killed, and over 102,000 others have been injured. Israel now faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us