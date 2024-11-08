TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in  Iraq and Syria
There is no escape from the end that awaits the terrorists, vows the Defence Ministry
Türkiye 'neutralises' 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in  Iraq and Syria
The ministry expressed Ankara's persistence on the fight against terrorism, "until the last terrorist is neutralised!" / Photo: AA Archive
November 8, 2024

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, 10 PKK terrorists were targeted in northern Iraq's Gara and Hakurk regions, while six PKK/YPG terrorists were eliminated in northern Syria, within the operational zones of Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

The ministry reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to the fighting terrorism, vowing to continue "until the last terrorist is neutralised."

“There is no escape from the end that awaits the terrorists,” the ministry stated. Türkiye uses the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.

In 2022, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Since 2016, Ankara has also conducted three significant anti-terror operations in northern Syria—Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019)—aimed at preventing the formation of a terror corridor and ensuring the resettlement of displaced residents.

Over its four-decade campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU—has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian affiliate.

RelatedTürkiye reveals footage of PKK/YPG terrorists' use of child soldiers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us