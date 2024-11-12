A bus carrying about two dozen wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan, killing at least 18 people, officials said.

The accident happened on Tuesday in the Gilgit Baltistan region as the bus was heading to Chakwal, a city in Punjab province, government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said.

Sixteen bodies have been recovered, while the search for others continues, Senior Superintendent of Police Sher Khan told Pakistan news outlet, Dawn.com.

Faraq also said that so far only one woman had been found alive and was being treated at a hospital.

Police said rescuers will resume searching for missing passengers on Wednesday.

Crash cause unknown

Police also said it was unclear what caused the crash, and officers were yet to record the lone survivor's statement.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari offered condolences and asked rescuers to expedite efforts to find missing passengers.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws and safety standards.

In August, 36 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in two separate bus crashes.