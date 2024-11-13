WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jury orders US contractor to pay $42M for torture of Iraqis at Abu Ghraib
The US defence contractor CACI International is ordered to pay for damages at the notorious prison during the US invasion of Iraq.
Jury orders US contractor to pay $42M for torture of Iraqis at Abu Ghraib
The torture of prisoners held by US forces during the invasion of Iraq at the facility became a scandal during former President George W. Bush's administration after pictures of the abuse emerged in 2004. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 13, 2024

A federal jury found US defence contractor CACI International liable for its role in torture at the Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad during the invasion of Iraq and ordered it to pay $42 million in damages.

The jury's verdict on Tuesday found the Virginia-based company liable in the torture of Iraqi men at the prison in 2003-2004 and ordered it to pay each of the three plaintiffs $14 million in damages, the Center for Constitutional Rights, which represented the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

Tuesday's verdict marked the first time a civilian contractor was held legally responsible for the torture at the prison.

The three testified that they were subjected to beatings, sexual abuse, forced nudity and other cruel treatment at the prison.

CACI issued a statement expressing its disappointment in the verdict and its intention to appeal.

Gruesome torture

The torture of prisoners held by US forces during the invasion of Iraq at the facility became a scandal during former President George W. Bush's administration after pictures of the abuse emerged in 2004.

The photos showed US troops smiling, laughing and giving thumbs up as prisoners were forced into humiliating positions. Detainees said they endured physical and sexual abuse, infliction of electric shocks and mock executions.

The three Iraqi plaintiffs — Suhail Al Shimari, Salah Al-Ejaili and As'ad Al-Zuba'e — said CACI interrogators would direct military personnel to "soften up" detainees before they were questioned, leading to abuses across the facility.

The plaintiffs were eventually released without charge.

The US invasion of Iraq, which followed lies that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and killed hundreds of thousands, led to widespread global condemnation.

Bush later admitted WMDs were never found in Iraq. He was never charged with anything.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us