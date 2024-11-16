Saturday, November 16, 2024

1701 GMT — Israeli air strikes on the village of Khreibeh in the Baalbek District of eastern Lebanon killed six people, including three children, and wounded 11 others, the Lebanese health ministry has said.

Among the wounded were five children, two of whom were in critical condition, the ministry said.

1845 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they attacked 'vital target' in Israel's Eilat

Yemen's Houthis attacked "a vital target" in Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat with several drones, military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said.

"These operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops," Saree added in a televised speech.

1822 GMT — Hezbollah says hit an Israeli tank several kilometres inside Lebanon

Hezbollah said it hit an Israeli tank in south Lebanon near a village around five kilometres from the border with Israel.

Hezbollah fighters targeted "a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the village of Shamaa with a guided missile, causing it to catch fire", the group said in a statement.

Lebanon's official National News Agency had reported that Israeli troops "renewed their incursion towards the outskirts" of Shamaa.

1509 GMT — Israeli strike kills 10 at school housing displaced families in Gaza City, medics say

An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others at Abu Assi school, currently being used to house displaced families in western Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, medics told Reuters.

1421 GMT —US support for Israel fuelling Gaza genocide — Palestine

The escalating violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and the ongoing war in Gaza are directly linked to United States support for Israel, the Palestinian presidency said.

In a statement, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, called for “urgent international intervention to prevent further devastation caused by Israeli actions.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh stressed that “continuous policies of condemnation and denunciation have proven ineffective in addressing the violence.”

“This Israeli escalation of terrorism and defiance of international law is a direct result of the unwavering support from the United States,” he said.

He further stressed that both “Israeli terrorism and American backing will not bring security or stability to the region.”

1236 GMT — Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since October invasion, Lebanese media say

Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago, before pulling back after fierce battles with Hezbollah members, Lebanese state media reported.

Israeli troops captured a strategic hill in the southern Lebanese village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometres from the Israeli border, the state-run National News Agency reported. It said Israeli troops were later pushed back from the hill.

It added that Israeli troops detonated the Shrine of Shimon the Prophet in Chamaa as well as several homes before they withdrew, but the claim could not be immediately verified.

1140 GMT — Israeli strikes kill at least two medics in south Lebanon: Health Ministry

Israeli strikes on villagesin south Lebanon killed at least two medics early, the Lebanese health ministry said, as Beirut's southern suburbs were bombarded for a fifth consecutive day.

Air strikes killed a medic in the town of Borj Rahal in the Tyre District, south of Lebanon, and strikes on an emergency response team in the southern town of Kfartebnit killed one medic and injured four others while two medics were missing.

1036 GMT — Israel conducts fresh strikes on south Beirut: report

A new air strike targeted the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut around midday, according to AFPTV footage, after the area was hit earlier in the day.

AFPTV images showed a column of smoke rising over the suburbs, while Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a raid by "enemy aircraft" in the neighbourhood of Chiyah.

Before the strike, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee had urged residents of three neighbourhoods to leave the area.

1026 GMT — Death toll in Israel's Gaza war nears 43,800

The health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 43,799 people have been killed in more than 13 months of Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,601 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

0725 GMT — Israel claims intercepting rocket from east, 2 drones from Lebanon

Israel has claimed that it intercepted a rocket launched from the east, as well as two drones from Lebanon, following warning sirens were activated in Eilat in the south and Nahariya and parts of western Galilee in the north.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it detected and intercepted a rocket launched from the east before it entered Israeli airspace.

The term "east" is typically used by the Israeli army to refer to drones launched from Iraq.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army said it intercepted two drones launched from Lebanon towards western Galilee.

0707 GMT — Israel's heavy barrage hits Gaza, killing numerous Palestinians

Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an early morning Israeli air strike on the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the air strike in Beit Lahia left three people dead and several wounded.

The wounded were transported to nearby hospitals, including Al-Ahli Baptist and Kamal Adwan hospitals, for urgent medical care.

Eyewitnesses reported intense artillery shelling by Israeli forces in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, with dozens of houses destroyed in western Jabalia.

Loud explosions and thick plumes of smoke were visible in the area, indicating the Israeli army's ongoing military invasion.

0658 GMT — Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: report

A strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, AFPTV footage showed, shortly after the Israeli army issued a new call to evacuate the area.

AFPTV video showed a plume of smoke rising over the buildings in the area.

Shortly before the strike, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X a call for residents of the Haret Hreik suburb to evacuate.

2049 GMT — Israel kills 11 more Palestinians in ongoing Gaza genocide

Israel has killed 11 Palestinians and wounded several others in its bombardment of southern and northern Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.

The Palestinian news agency said that Israeli invaders killed four civilians and wounded several others in its shelling of al-Karama neighbourhood north of Gaza City.

The Israeli military also killed the other two and wounded others after bombing a house in the neighbourhood of Zeitoun southeast of the city.

The agency added that the Israeli army shot a young man dead as he tried to flee from northern Gaza to the centre of the blockaded enclave.

In southern Gaza, rescue workers recovered the bodies of four civilians killed by Israeli strikes in different areas of Rafah.

2202 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli army bases

Hezbollah has announced that it launched rocket and drone strikes targeting Israeli military bases, settlements and troops in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said it carried out 31 operations against Israeli soldiers, bases and settlements.

It claimed that fighters struck the Israeli military's Tirat Carmel base, south of Haifa, and the Shraga base near Acre, using advanced rockets.

It also reported targeting nine Israeli troop gatherings near the settlements of Doviv, Sa'sa', Misgav Am and Yiron in northern Israel.

In addition, Hezbollah said it attacked 19 Israeli troop positions near the Lebanese towns of Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Khiyam, Hanine and Talloussah.

Israeli Army Radio, meanwhile, said at least 40 rockets and three combat drones were detected being fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, triggering the activation of the air-raids sirens in northern Israel.

2132 GMT — UNIFIL says artillery shell hit its headquarters

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said an artillery shell hit its headquarters in the western sector of southern Lebanon, but didn't explode.

In a statement, UNIFIL said the incident happened afternoon, whereas "a 155mm live artillery shell hit the UNIFIL West Sector headquarters in Shama."

"The shell did not detonate, and Italian bomb disposal experts swiftly secured the area, removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation," UNIFIL also said.

