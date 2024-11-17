WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests erupt as Israel's Haredim face military conscription
Ultra-Orthodox Jews in the country oppose conscription, despite a Supreme Court ruling that imposed mandatory military service on them.
Protests erupt as Israel's Haredim face military conscription
Israeli forces intervene with the Haredim as they protest the decision to draft 7,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredi) into the army, in Bnei Brak, Israel, November 17, 2024. / Photo: AA
November 17, 2024

Clashes erupted between Israeli police and ultra-Orthodox Jews on Sunday, as the Israeli military sent out the first 1,000 new draft orders to male members of the Haredi community.

Hundreds of Haredi Jews blocked Route 4 near Bnei Brak, a major ultra-Orthodox town east of Tel Aviv, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The protesters blocked the highway in all directions, demanding the cancellation of the draft orders, which they view as an "assault on their traditions and way of life", the newspaper reported.

The draft orders are part of 7,000 expected to be issued to the Haredim in the coming days, approved by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant before his dismissal earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for denying funding and passports to any ultra-Orthodox Jews refusing military service.

RelatedWhat does Israel’s draft rule on ultra-Orthodox Jews mean?

Explicit orders

The Haredim oppose conscription, despite a Supreme Court ruling in June that imposed mandatory military service on them, as with other Israeli citizens.

Parties in the ruling coalition are pushing for a law to ensure that around 60,000 religious Jews can continue to avoid military service annually.

Recently, Lapid and his supporters have explicitly called on newly appointed Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz to issue conscription orders for the Haredim.

Haredi Jews make up about 13 percent of Israel's population of 9.9 million and typically do not serve in the military, dedicating their lives to studying the Jewish holy book, the Torah.

Israeli law requires all Israelis over 18 to serve in the military, and the Haredi exemption has been a contentious issue for decades.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us