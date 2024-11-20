The humble pen has helped generations document history. From schools to offices and government offices, the pen has been used to write and record homework, balance accounts and sign off death certificates.

As the world rapidly takes on a digital shape, with children becoming more familiar with tapping on a tablet screen than balancing a pen or pencil between their fingers, a question mark hangs over the fate of the trusted writing instrument.

However, dedicated enthusiasts and collectors refuse to let technology erase the importance of a pen. Many of them gathered in Istanbul on November 9 and 10 to attend the PenFest 2024 festival.

“Writing by hand, whether with a fountain pen or pencil, feels authentic. Digital words lack character, but a handwritten note reflects our emotions. You can see the difference between words written in calmness, excitement, or haste,” says Harun Yakarer, a Turkish poet, who was among hundreds of people who wandered from one stall to another in search of a pen.

“The bond between pen and paper is as deep as that between a rider and a horse—a trusted companion and confidant for any writer,” he tells TRT World.

Dozens of companies from around the world showcased their products at the festival, which was organised at the Ciragan Palace along the shores of the Bosphorus.

The collectors brought along jewelled pens and rare vintage collections. They had the opportunity to exchange pens with international attendees and fellow collectors.

Experts say promoting fountain pen use is essential, particularly for supporting children’s development.

“Using a fountain pen strengthens motor skills and enhances hand-eye coordination,” says psychologist and author Dr Gokhan Ergur.

Handwriting nurtures focus, patience, and a deeper connection between thought and emotion—benefits that are especially valuable for children, he says.

For the pen-lovers who had gathered for the festival, writing is a tactile ritual that defies the speed of typing, encouraging us to slow down, immerse ourselves, and savour the elegance of each handwritten stroke.

“In a digitalised world, writing offers a moment of peace, a space carved out for oneself,” says Cenk Sozuguzel, Penfest’s organiser. “We need that peaceful moment in today’s fast-paced world.

Everyone who came to the festival - from writers and diplomats to politicians - had a story about a pen.

Hasan Bozdas, a Turkish author, has piled a collection of 40 pens over the years. “In a way, they have shaped my journey in literature. With each pen, I experience different shades of blue, red, and purple, sparking new ideas in my imagination.”

And the people who collect and make these pens are equally colourful.

A scribble across time

Meet Hanifi Ozbek, a master of traditional Turkish arts who brings a fresh perspective to fountain pen design. By incorporating natural materials, he emphasises the importance of working in harmony with nature, much like the approach of his ancestors.

His pens, adorned with motifs representing the 16 Turkic states, celebrate the essence of Turkish artistry and penmanship. His designs, crowned with the iconic Red Apple motif, are considered some of the festival’s most striking pieces, reflecting heritage and contemporary elegance.

In a bold contrast, Sefahan Cildan, a young entrepreneur and engineer, is reimagining pen design through 3D printing machines. As the founder of Hanpen, Cildan has made history by becoming the first in Türkiye to produce metal pens using 3D printing.

"Designing pens with my engineering skills brings me immense joy," he says, marking his third consecutive year at PenFest, an annual event.

Zeki Karaca, a master artisan, takes inspiration from the richness of Ottoman and Turkish art to craft pens that are as much a testament to history as they are to his craftsmanship. "Making a pen can take months; each one is a standalone work of art," he says.

His special pen for the Republic's centennial, reflecting the red of the Turkish flag, epitomises his attention to detail and dedication to quality. Karaca’s designs, which also pay tribute to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Medusa, masterfully combine history, culture, and artistry.

From a different journey comes Hamza Necat Guler, who turned a hobby into a flourishing career after his construction business went bankrupt.

In his free time, Guler used to make prayer beads and gradually he began experimenting with the same material to see if he can make a pen.

“While making prayer beads, I was encouraged to try my hand at making pens, and I decided to give it a go.”

With no formal training, he learned to make handcrafted pens on his own, using gallate and wood materials to create distinctive designs. "Every pen takes shape according to its owner, and some truly connect with your soul as you craft them.”

Another fascinating presence at the festival was Baha Cuneyt Buyukdag, a glass pen artisan from Berlin and the founder of Calligart.

"Making glass pens is a traditional art, but I’ve added my own personal touch," Buyukdag says, reinterpreting the age-old craft of glass art in his innovative pen designs.

He designs glass pens with a unique groove system, ensuring smoother ink flow from the pen.

Abdullah Ozdemir, a renowned expert in vintage pens and the connection between calligraphy and fountain pens, unveiled his extraordinary collection at PenFest for the first time.

Among the treasures he showcased were two of the oldest pens in his collection: a Swan Mabie Todd, a distinguished British pen, and a Waterman’s 12, an iconic American piece.

“These pens, produced in the early 1900s, operate on an eye-dropper filling system, where ink is loaded directly into the body. Remarkably, they remain fully functional even after 124 years,” Ozdemir says, holding up the intricately crafted instruments.

“The hand-engraved metal components elevate their value, making them not only tools for writing but also works of art.” Although their filling system makes them less suitable for daily portability, they are highly revered among vintage pen enthusiasts.

Ozdemir acquired these rare pens from another collector, Hanifi Ozbek, who in turn had sourced them years ago from a contact in England. "Even after all these years, they continue to connect us to those who once owned them,” says Ozdemir.

“Fountain pens are not just writing tools; they are carriers of legacy,” he says, underscoring his belief in the power of these instruments to tell stories from another era.

When becoming a content creator is all the rage among young people, it was heartening to find a few 20-year-olds who have decided to work as pen repairers.

Hakan Unal, 21, discovered his passion for pens through a YouTube video and now dedicates himself to reviving family heirlooms as a pen repairman.

“Most of the pens I work on are family treasures, and restoring them helps me connect with their stories,” he says. Based in Eskisehir, where he studies chemical engineering, Unal runs a repair shop that draws clients from across Türkiye.

For some people, the fascination for pens rose from the ashes of war.

Memories preserved in ink

Fifty-year-old Vietnamese-American An Tran’s passion for pens traces back to post-war Hanoi, where he and his friends cherished simple dip pens as prized possessions, each carrying a distinct personality. These modest tools became small treasures, sparking a lifelong fascination.

At 17, Tran moved to the US, and his early curiosity transformed into an impressive collection of over a thousand pens. “They’re like memories preserved in ink,” he says, adding that each pen captures a chapter of his journey—from a childhood spent in war-torn Vietnam to bustling pen shows across America, and now, to PenFest in Istanbul.

“In America, it’s mostly about collecting,” Tran tells TRT World, “but here, people buy pens to write with. That’s beautiful.”