Albania may ban TikTok, Snapchat following killing of 14-year-old
Albanian PM Edi Rama says the proposal will be discussed with parents.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Edi Rama described the teenager's death as a tragedy that demanded an effective response. / Photo: AP
November 21, 2024

Albania's prime minister has announced that the country might consider a "radical decision" to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat following the tragic killing of a 14-year-old student by a fellow student in the capital Tirana.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Edi Rama described the teenager's death as a tragedy that demanded an effective response from both the state and society.

Highlighting that some countries restrict social media access for children under 16, Rama said, "As a government, our dilemma is whether to move forward with implementing filters. Based on our experiences so far, we've found that these filters are largely ineffective, and online incitement to violence and bullying only increase."

"Perhaps we should make a radical decision to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat in Albania," he added.

Democratic proposal

Rama said that the proposal would be discussed with parents and that schools would work to ensure the decision-making process is as democratic as possible.

As part of broader measures to enhance school safety, he also announced plans to install cameras in all schools and classrooms to monitor activities.

The incident occurred on Monday when 14-year-old Martin Cani was fatally stabbed by another student at Fan Noli Elementary School in Tirana. Reports suggest their argument began on social media.

In response, concerned parents plan to march on Friday from Fan Noli Elementary School to the Ministry of Education and Sports in Tirana, demanding stronger measures to protect students.

SOURCE:AA
