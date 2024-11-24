Even as concerns in Europe rise due to the impending halt in the transit of natural gas through Ukraine, Budapest is confident it will remain unscathed thanks to the TurkStream pipeline, Hungary has said.

As the deal to transit natural gas through Ukraine expires in the new year, potentially straining supplies to European countries dependent on Russian energy, the country's foreign affairs and trade minister Peter Szijjarto struck a reassuring tone in his interview with Anadolu:

“When it comes to the cutting of the transit through Ukraine, it doesn’t have any kind of impact on us,” Szijjarto said, speaking on the sidelines of the Istanbul Energy Forum, organised by Anadolu under the auspices of Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

He highlighted the international cooperation that went into constructing the pipeline, which runs via the Black Sea from Russia to Türkiye, from where it can connect to other routes to Europe.

“Together with Türkiye, Bulgaria, Serbia and Russia, we have built the TurkStream pipeline,” he explained, adding that Hungary currently imports a record of over 20 million cubic metres of natural gas daily. “This year, more than 6.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) have arrived in Hungary through the TurkStream,” he said. “This is more than last year in its entirety.”

Thanks to this infrastructure, Hungary sees no need for alternative routes, Szijjarto emphasised. “We don’t need it because of the TurkStream.”

Milestones in Türkiye-Hungary energy cooperation

Describing relations with Türkiye as “strategic,” Szijjarto highlighted the strong personal ties between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He noted key achievements in bilateral ties this year, including Hungary becoming the first non-neighboring country to import natural gas from Türkiye, with an initial purchase of 250 million cubic metres.

Hungary’s gas trading company is now working with Türkiye’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) to finalise a new contract for future deliveries. Szijjarto also pointed to plans for deeper collaboration between the two sides’ oil companies.

Cooperation also extends into nuclear energy, he said, with both countries sharing similar goals, investing in capacity expansion and utilising technology provided by Rosatom. “We look at the expertise of each other, we share practices and experiences, and we help to train the nuclear engineers and experts of each other,” he said.

Szijjarto underscored the importance of concluding the gas delivery agreement and forming a strategic partnership between Hungary’s oil company MOL and Türkiye’s TPAO so they can participate in joint projects. “These are the most important goals we would like to reach next year,” he added.

Risk of escalation in Russia-Ukraine War

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Szijjarto expressed concern over its impact on Hungary, which borders Ukraine.

He criticised measures by the current US administration under President Joe Biden, such as its approval of Kiev using long-range missiles against targets in Russia and sanctions targeting Gazprombank.

He warned that such actions could escalate the war and complicate peace efforts for incoming administrations.

“This is a very clear signal that in the last days of this administration, they do not really care about any kind of consequences,” said Szijjarto.