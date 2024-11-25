WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia used around 460 drones and over 20 missiles to attack Ukraine in the past week.
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
A firefighter works at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine November 11, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region / Photo: Reuters
November 25, 2024

Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv and industrial facilities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Engineers had restored power to most of the consumers facing power cuts in the attack's aftermath as of the morning, Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim said via the Telegram messaging app.

The governor reported no casualties and said the air defence downed two drones over the region.

Russia also launched "tens of drones" to attack Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on national television.

The attack injured one child and dealt damage to multiple industrial facilities and a residential block.

RelatedRussia: Hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine a warning to 'reckless' West

Air defence also repelled a drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region overnight.

The regional and city authorities reported no casualties or significant damage in the attack's aftermath.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia used around 460 drones and over 20 missiles to attack Ukraine in the past week.

RelatedRussia's new legislation: Sign up to fight in Ukraine, write off bad loans
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us