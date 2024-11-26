A new University of Alberta study has revealed that Ozempic, a weight-loss drug, may not only lead to shrinkage of waistlines but also reduce heart muscle mass. The research, which demonstrated these effects in both mice and cultured human heart cells, has added fuel to an already heated debate about the popular anti-obesity drug.

The findings have surfaced at a time of increasing political scrutiny, with Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., launching a campaign against the widespread use of such medications.

"If we just gave good food, three meals a day, to every man, woman and child in our country, we could solve the obesity and diabetes epidemic overnight," said the anti-vaccine activist in a recent Fox News appearance.

Kennedy also claimed that Novo Nordisk "a Danish multinational whose wealth is bigger than Denmark’s entire economy” and the maker of Ozempic​, doesn't market the medicine in its home country, where “they do not recommend it for diabetes or obesity; they recommend dietary and behavioral changes".

"They’re counting on selling it to Americans because we’re so stupid and so addicted to drugs," he said, arguing that Ozempic—commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes and widely used off-label for weight loss—is not the solution to “Make America Healthy Again.”

What the latest reseach reveals

While the political debate continues, the University of Alberta study raises questions that have yet to be addressed.

Prof. Jason Dyck, lead author on the study explains Ozempic as "the brand name of a drug called semaglutide."

"Essentially, semaglutide is a peptide that acts like a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that acts on the GLP-1 receptor to modify many pathways that control glucose levels. For weight loss, semaglutide acts on the brain to suppress appetite and slows gastric emptying of the stomach so there is a sensation of being full."

However, the research reveals unexpected side effects. "In our study, we showed that semaglutide treatment of mice results in smaller hearts and loss of skeletal muscle," Dyck tells TRT World.

He added that the findings have raised critical questions, including: "Does this also occur in humans? Is this detrimental? Is this reversible? Could it lead to cardiac issues in the future?"

“Given the growing number of people taking this drug who have no cardiovascular disease or who are not classified as obese, ‘we suggest that cardiac structure and function be carefully evaluated in previous and ongoing clinical studies’ to help us address some of the remaining questions,” says Dr. Dyck, noting that the findings have become particularly significant as the drug's usage extends beyond its original target population.

Yet, the debate over Ozempic reveals a deeper societal divide. With over 40 percent of US adults now classified as obese, the demand for effective solutions has never been higher.

Supporters of the drug argue that it offers life-changing results for those battling obesity or diabetes, with clinical trials demonstrating weight loss of 15 to 20 percent on average. These figures have positioned Ozempic as a potential breakthrough for patients who have long struggled with ineffective treatments.

On the other hand, critics like Kennedy argue that these benefits come at an unacceptably high cost—not only in financial terms but also in the broader social and medical implications of relying on pharmaceuticals to address systemic health issues.

“We’re spending $1,600 a month on this drug. There's a bill right now before Congress that will make it available to everybody who is overweight, which is 74 percent of the American population," he said.

Kennedy’s call for "good food" for all resonates with those skeptical of Big Pharma’s influence, but his rhetoric has drawn criticism from health professionals who stress the need for a balanced approach.

"We’ve been trying to bust that stigma a lot of years," said Dr. Angela Fitch, co-founder and chief medical officer of Knownwell.

"What we’ve heard a lot of in his rhetoric is, ‘I want people to just eat less and exercise more.’ And what we know is, that doesn’t work," she told CNN in response to Kennedy's suggestion.

Kennedy’s criticism of Ozempic reflects a broader skepticism toward pharmaceutical solutions for systemic health problems. While the University of Alberta study highlights potential risks related to the drug’s safety, Kennedy shifts the conversation towards the root cause of America’s obesity crisis.

In a September social media post, he acknowledged that obesity is not a "failure of character” and pointed to "our sickening food system" as the root cause, driven by a systemic dependence on medications like Ozempic.