On October 29, 2024, residents of southeastern Spain awoke to devastating floods that claimed the lives of over 220 people and caused widespread infrastructure damage.

These floods, triggered by torrential rainfall equivalent to an entire year's worth, were not the first of their kind in Europe, nor will they be the last, as global warming is striking the planet with unprecedented intensity and frequency.

Our planet is experiencing unrivalled climate shifts, surpassing critical thresholds long warned about by scientists. Recent reports indicate that global average temperatures have exceeded 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial times (1850-1900).

While this increase may seem minor to the general public, it represents a turning point that threatens the future of humanity and our planet's ecosystems by accelerating climate crisis - this would cause rising sea levels, more frequent and severe natural disasters and a huge loss of biodiversity.

A report issued last month by the World Meteorological Organization revealed that greenhouse gas concentrations reached record-breaking levels in 2023, signaling a continued rise in global temperatures for years to come.

Carbon dioxide, the primary driver of global warming, is accumulating in the atmosphere at an unprecedented rate in human history, increasing by over 10 percent in just two decades.

This surge is primarily due to fossil fuel emissions. This alarming trend indicates that our planet has reached a point of no return, hurtling towards an imminent climate catastrophe.

Scientists are already predicting 2024 will be the hottest year on record. The climate Copernicus Climate Change Service, part of the European Union's Copernicus Program, announced that July 22, 2024, was the hottest day in modern history, with a global average daily temperature reaching a record-breaking 17.15°C.

Rising average temperatures are a critical warning sign, indicating not just higher maximum and minimum temperatures but also a growing likelihood of extreme weather events. These include this summer’s heatwaves in parts of the US, devastating floods across southern Europe, and raging forest fires in South America.

And it’s people around the world who are paying a heavy price for these extreme weather events, with developing countries bearing the brunt of the impact. A recent study by Imperial College London revealed that over 570,000 deaths have been attributed to 10 severe climate disasters since 2004. The 2011 drought in Somalia, which claimed the lives of 258,000 people due to famine caused by rising temperatures is a prime example.

Disappearing countries

Scientists agree that continued industrial activities and unchecked gas emissions will lead to a global temperature increase of 2.7°C by the end of the century.This dire scenario carries catastrophic consequences, including the potential submersion of entire nations and islands such as Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Alexandria, Egypt's coastal city, due to rising sea levels. It also threatens food security, disrupts ecosystems, and undermines global economies.

Unfortunately, humans bear responsibility for these extreme weather events due to the misuse of environmental resources and human activities.

Scientists attribute the acceleration of extreme weather events to the increasing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, leading to a noticeable rise in average temperatures.

This perilous situation has prompted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to repeatedly warn that our planet is nearing a point of no return, likening it to a “climate hell”.

He has urged a faster shift to a green economy—one that is low-carbon, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. He emphasised the need for greater collaboration between developed and emerging economies, focusing on accelerating the transition from fossil fuels. Additionally, he called for adequate financial support to help poorer nations reduce emissions and cope with the unavoidable impacts of global warming.Pledges and policies

Despite countries' commitments to the Paris Agreement aimed at keeping warming below 1.5°C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the gap between pledges and actual policies continues to widen year after year. International responses are often seen as disappointing and inadequate to address the scale of the challenge.

A recent disappointment was the draft financial agreement proposed by the presidency of COP29 in Azerbaijan. The agreement urges wealthy nations, historically responsible for the climate crisis due to their industrial activities, to contribute $250 billion annually by 2035 to help poorer countries address the impacts of climate change.

However, this proposal has faced criticism from all sides, as the target falls short of the estimated $400 billion needed each year for climate adaptation.

These policies are not only unjust but also gamble with the lives of millions, particularly in vulnerable regions like Africa and small island nations.

Hopeful solutions

There is still hope to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. The UN highlights that current technologies can significantly cut emissions by 2030 and 2035. Experts stress that global carbon emissions must fall 45 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050.

Key actions include implementing National Adaptation Plans, halting new fossil fuel projects, cutting fossil fuel use by 30 percent by 2030, phasing out coal by 2040, and ensuring wealthy nations provide necessary funding. Solutions also include reforestation, protecting vulnerable populations, improving early warning systems, and raising awareness through sustainable behaviors.

Achieving these goals requires strong commitment from individuals, governments, and organisations alike.

Climate crisis is not merely an environmental crisis but a test of our humanity and our ability to cooperate and work collectively. The disasters we witness today should serve as a wake-up call, urging us to take immediate action. The question now is: Are we ready to shoulder this responsibility, or will we remain passive spectators as our planet hurtles towards a point of no return?