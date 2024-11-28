TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Pope Francis reaffirms his wish to visit Türkiye in 2025
Pope tells plan to mark 1,700th anniversary of pivotal First Council of Nicaea (Iznik), in CE 325, where the early church made key decisions.
Pope Francis reaffirms his wish to visit Türkiye in 2025
Pope Francis first voiced his wish to visit Türkiye in June. / Photo: AP
November 28, 2024

Pope Francis has reiterated his wish to visit Türkiye in 2025 to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea (Iznik), which has a special place in Christian history, a meeting held in the country’s Marmara region.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Theological Commission on Thursday, the pontiff said 2025 will be a jubilee year – a special year of remission of sins, debts, and universal pardon – and reiterated his plan to mark the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a pivotal council for the early Catholic Church.

The pope stressed that the council was a milestone for both the church and all of humanity.

Pope Francis first voiced his wish to visit Türkiye in June.

First Council of Nicaea

The First Council of Nicaea was held in CE 325 with the attendance of all the bishops at the call of Roman Emperor Constantine the Great.

Major issues in Christianity were discussed and decided at the council, including the status of Jesus and his relationship to God.

Pope Francis first visited Türkiye in 2014.

Nicaea is the ancient name of the town of Iznik, in the western city of Bursa located along the Marmara Sea, near Istanbul.

Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us