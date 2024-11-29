Friday, November 29, 2024

1857 GMT — The Gaza Civil Defense has said as many as 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks and massacres in northern Gaza in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said 75 of the victims were killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in Beit Lahia, while the others were targeted in Jabalia and other areas of northern Gaza.

"The number of martyrs since the start of the Israeli military operation in northern Gaza (on Oct. 5) has reached 2,700 Palestinians, and 10,000 others are wounded," Basal told Anadolu.

He described the situation in northern Gaza as a "catastrophe and genocide, with no one there to provide relief to the civilians."

1808 GMT — Lebanese Army chief meets US general over ceasefire monitoring

The Lebanese Army commander held discussions with US Gen. Jasper Jeffers, head of the five-nation oversight committee monitoring the new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The meeting, held at Gen. Joseph Aoun’s office in Yarzeh near the capital Beirut, addressed “general developments and coordination mechanisms among the parties in southern Lebanon involved in ceasefire implementation,” according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Details of the discussion were not disclosed.

1719 GMT — Egyptian president calls for reviving two-state solution to address Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for reviving the two-state solution as a pathway to resolving the longstanding Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

1703 GMT — Berlin must be held accountable for Israeli war crimes in Gaza: German intellectuals

A group of prominent German intellectuals said their country should be held accountable for Israeli crimes in Gaza and be forced to pay reparations for the massive destruction of the infrastructure of the enclave.

“The endless massacres that have taken place in Gaza, but also in the West Bank and Lebanon, which have been broadcast virtually as a live stream around the world over the last 14 months, oblige Germany to finally stop supporting Israel, be it military, diplomatic or legal,” said Michael Barenboim of the Barenboim Said Academy at a press briefing in Berlin.

1609 GMT — Israeli army says hit Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said it had struck a Hezbollah rocket launcher in southern Lebanon after detecting activity in the area two days after the start of a ceasefire.

1605 GMT — Israel continues to violate ceasefire deal, with Lebanon counting 7 more on Friday

The Israeli army violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon seven more times, including opening fire on towns in southern Lebanon.

The violations, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, were concentrated in the Marjayoun district of the Nabatieh Governorate.

An Israeli tank fired a shell at a home in the Tel Nahas area on the outskirts of the Burj Al-Moulouk town when the house owner entered his residence. He, however, miraculously survived the attack, NNA noted.

The Israeli army also fired artillery shells on the outskirts of Markaba and Talloussa towns, while four Israeli tanks entered the western district of Khiyam.

Separately, the Israeli army bulldozed agricultural lands and uprooted olive trees in Kfarkela town's Abbara neighborhood.

1501 GMT — 19 more Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on north Gaza

At least 19 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on their homes in the northern Gaza, as the area endures a devastating Israeli military campaign for over 50 days.

A medical source told Anadolu that 10 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home in the Beit Lahia town.

Eyewitnesses told that another airstrike hit a home for the "Ahmad" family in the Beit Lahia Project area, killing six people.

Three more Palestinians were killed and others injured as the Israeli army struck with artillery shells homes and residential areas in the Sheikh Zayed area in northern Gaza.

1454 GMT — UN human rights office urges all parties to respect Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal

Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence, during a UN press briefing in Geneva, underlined that the ceasefire in Lebanon is a "huge relief" for the millions who have endured so much suffering over the past 13 months.

"The focus must now turn to facilitating all necessary help to those in need," he said, adding, "Human rights must be at the front and center of this next phase."

He noted that many people will not have liveable homes to return to. Meanwhile, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and other vital infrastructure have been destroyed or damaged, he said.

"Ensuring protection to those in vulnerable situations must be a priority," the spokesperson underlined.

"The high commissioner urges all political actors in Lebanon to put aside their differences and act in solidarity for the well-being of the deeply traumatized population. The international community, now more than ever, must also provide support," he added.

1318 GMT — Israeli lawmaker calls for Gaza land seizure to expand illegal settlements

An Israeli Member of the Knesset (parliament) called for part of Gaza to be seized and settled by Israeli citizens.

“We must stay in Gaza, and what will keep the Israeli army there is settlement because the army follows settlement,” Avichai Boron told the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Boron from the Likud party, led by PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the people of Gaza must pay the price for the Palestinian group Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. “We must carve out a part of Gaza,” he added.

Boron further emphasised that “the Israeli army must remain there, even if we decide to settle in Gaza or not until a civilian government friendly to Israel is formed."

1151 GMT — Israeli tanks enter Lebanese border village, state news says

Four Israeli tanks have entered the western side of the Lebanese border village of Khiyam, Lebanon's official news agency said, following a ceasefire that took effect on Wednesday.

1137 GMT — 30 people killed from Israeli strikes in central Gaza camp: medics

Israeli military strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians overnight in Gaza, most of them in the Nuseirat camp at the centre of the enclave, medics said, after some tanks pulled back from an area they had raided.

Medics said they had recovered 19 bodies of Palestinians killed in northern areas of Nuseirat, one of the enclave's eight long-standing refugee camps.

The rest were killed in the northern and southern areas of Gaza, medics added.

Some Israeli tanks remained active in the western area of the camp and the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said teams were unable to respond to distress calls from residents trapped inside their houses.

1118 GMT — Israeli bus attacked in occupied West Bank, at least eight injured

A man opened fire on an Israeli bus near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank, wounding at least eight people, before he was killed by Israeli troops, the military and emergency services said.

Israel's MDA medical service said four people suffered gunshot wounds, with three in serious condition, while four others were hurt by flying glass.

There was no initial information about the identity of the attacker.

1057 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 44,363

At least 44,363 Palestinians have been killed and 105,070 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Gaza health ministry said.

0530 GMT — Israeli military prohibits Lebanese residents from moving south

Lebanese residents are prohibited from moving south to a line of villages and their surroundings until further notice, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.

Israel said it opened fire on Thursday towards what it called "suspects" with vehicles arriving at several areas in the southern zone, saying it was a breach of the truce, which came into effect on Wednesday.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah in turn accused Israel of violating the deal. "The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages," Fadlallah told reporters, adding "There are violations today by Israel, even in this form".

0435 GMT — Israeli strikes kill at least 8 more Palestinians across Gaza

Israeli forces have killed at least eight Palestinians, including five members of one family, in separate air strikes across Gaza.

In one attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, five people were killed.

Palestinian authorities also reported that three others were killed in a separate strike in the western part of Gaza City.

2140 GMT —Israel kills 4 Palestinians in air strike on Khan Younis

Israel has killed at least four Palestinians and wounded many others in its air strike targeting a tent housing displaced people in Khan Younis in southern besieged Gaza.

Israeli aircraft targeted a tent behind Abu Matar Mosque, killing four people, including a child, and wounding several others, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

2000 GMT — Palestinians in north Gaza describe 'real-life horror movie'

Palestinians in Gaza described a "real-life horror movie" in the blockaded enclave's north as Israeli air strikes continued across the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We are living in a real-life horror movie; the situation is indescribable; the Israeli bombing doesn't stop from the air or on the ground," said Umm Ahmad Lubbad, 52, from Beit Lahia.

She told the AFP news agency by phone that she was scared to leave her house but that she would go if the Israeli army ordered people to evacuate their homes.

"We don't know where we will go exactly," she added.

Abu Muhammad Al-Madhoun, displaced from Jabalia camp to central Gaza, said the situation was "catastrophic".

"It is getting worse every day," he said, adding: "The bombing does not stop."

1846 GMT — Israeli minister calls for resettlement in Palestine's Gaza after ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

An Israeli minister has called for the reestablishing of settlements in besieged Gaza after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"Jewish settlement here is the answer to the horrific massacre (October 7)," Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf said on X, sharing photos from a visit to the Netzarim area in central Gaza, which separates northern Gaza from the south.

The far-right minister also framed the resettlement initiative as a direct response to the ICC's arrest warrants, which accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

