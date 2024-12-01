At least eight civilians were killed and 63 others wounded in air strikes by the Assad regime and Russian aircraft on Idlib city centre in northwestern Syria.

According to the information received from local sources, the Assad regime and Russian aircraft launched at least nine air strikes on Idlib city centre since Sunday morning.

In these strikes so far, eight civilians were killed and 63 others, including 30 children and 8 women, were wounded.

The air strikes primarily targeted a marketplace and a civilian settlement in the city.

In a separate air strike, Russian and regime forces also targeted Aleppo University Hospital in Aleppo city centre, killing at least 12 people and wounding 23 others.

According to information obtained from local sources, 12 people, including two journalists, were killed and 23 people were wounded in the attack by SU-24 type Russian aircraft.

The members of the press killed in the air strike were identified as Ahmet Omer and Alaa Abras.

The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Since last week, the opposition forces have made rapid progress from the western countryside toward the city centre, capturing much of it by Saturday.

The opposition took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later Saturday, establishing control over all of Idlib.