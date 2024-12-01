WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian, Syrian regime air strikes kill scores of people in Idlib, Aleppo
Air strikes by Russian and Assad regime forces on Idlib and Aleppo have killed scores of people and injured dozens, including children and journalists.
Russian, Syrian regime air strikes kill scores of people in Idlib, Aleppo
According to the information received from local sources, the Assad regime and Russian aircraft launched at least nine air strikes on Idlib city centre since Sunday. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2024

At least eight civilians were killed and 63 others wounded in air strikes by the Assad regime and Russian aircraft on Idlib city centre in northwestern Syria.

According to the information received from local sources, the Assad regime and Russian aircraft launched at least nine air strikes on Idlib city centre since Sunday morning.

In these strikes so far, eight civilians were killed and 63 others, including 30 children and 8 women, were wounded.

The air strikes primarily targeted a marketplace and a civilian settlement in the city.

RelatedSyrian opposition gains control of entire Idlib, advances towards Hama

In a separate air strike, Russian and regime forces also targeted Aleppo University Hospital in Aleppo city centre, killing at least 12 people and wounding 23 others.

According to information obtained from local sources, 12 people, including two journalists, were killed and 23 people were wounded in the attack by SU-24 type Russian aircraft.

The members of the press killed in the air strike were identified as Ahmet Omer and Alaa Abras.

The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Since last week, the opposition forces have made rapid progress from the western countryside toward the city centre, capturing much of it by Saturday.

The opposition took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later Saturday, establishing control over all of Idlib.

RelatedSNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us