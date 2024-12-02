The 22nd edition of the Doha Forum, which will kick off at the Sheraton Hotel in the Qatari capital, is the biggest global platform that brings together world leaders and policymakers to discuss critical challenges facing the world, promote the interchange of ideas, and action-oriented recommendations.

The forum will begin on the 7th of December, 2024.

Under the title ‘The Innovation Imperative’, the two-day forum will host a number of discussions centred around innovative solutions to the world’s most critical challenges, from geopolitical tensions and global security to humanitarian crises and technological advancements.

“As the world confronts unprecedented geopolitical, humanitarian, and technological challenges, Doha Forum remains committed to fostering actionable solutions through dialogue," H.E. Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari, Executive Director, Doha Forum, said

"This year’s discussions aim to inspire innovative thinking and strengthen global collaboration for a more secure and equitable world."

Each session will feature a distinguished lineup of participants, including heads of state, heads of government, foreign ministers, parliamentarians, academics, business leaders and NGO representatives, to share diverse perspectives and generate actionable insights.

"At Doha Forum, we unite world leaders to engage in critical dialogue on global challenges, from technology governance to peacebuilding," Maha Al-Kuwari, General Manager, of Doha Forum, said.

"Our sessions highlight the power of collaboration in shaping solutions that drive positive change on a global scale."

The forum includes many important sessions that discuss current issues in the world.

The Taking the Stand: Strengthening International Humanitarian Law and Accountability session will explore legal and ethical frameworks to address global crises, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The Future Rewritten: How the Taliban’s Vice and Virtue Law Could Reshape Afghanistan will focus on the implications of the Taliban’s recent legal reforms.

As for the Uniting for Change: A Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger will discuss innovative alliances to combat food insecurity and global poverty.

The full program, session details and list of speakers can be found at https://dohaforum.org