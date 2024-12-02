With US President-elect Donald Trump set to return to the White House, the spectre of heightened political and economic tensions with China looms large. However, policymakers in Beijing appear to view Trump more as a pragmatic businessman than an ideological opponent, according to Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

“Trump is essentially a businessman and uses tariffs as a bargaining chip,” Wang told TRT World, suggesting that his approach is less about confrontation and more about leveraging negotiations.

Trump has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on the US’s three largest trading partners – China, Mexico and Canada – as soon as he takes office on January 20, 2025. Wang outlined how China is prepared to engage with the Trump administration through dialogue and deal-making, despite campaign promises of steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

“China isn’t afraid of bargaining or negotiating. Let’s call a spade a spade and focus on concrete things rather than ideological battles. If tariffs are proposed, let’s discuss the issues and make a deal,” explained Wang, a former Councillor of the State Council of China – the country's highest administrative authority, overseeing various ministries and agencies to implement national policies and manage government affairs.

Wang was in Istanbul to attend the recently held TRT World Forum 2024.

The former Chinese Councillor highlighted that Trump’s rhetoric during the election campaign hinted at avenues for collaboration. “For example, he mentioned welcoming Chinese investments in the US rather than building factories in Mexico. That’s a positive sign for Chinese companies eager to invest in America,” he noted.

Trump’s business-focused circle also inspires optimism in Beijing. “He’s surrounded by savvy individuals like [SpaceX and Tesla CEO] Elon Musk, [Apple CEO] Tim Cook, and [Blackstone Group CEO] Steve Schwarzman, who understand China well. This creates opportunities for cooperation,” Wang added.

China’s willingness to work with Trump extends to contentious areas like trade. “We need to move away from ideological conflicts such as autocracy versus democracy. Let’s negotiate pragmatically and seek mutual gains,” Wang emphasised.

Can China help Trump become the 'peace president'?

Wang also sees potential for collaboration between the US and China in addressing pressing global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.

“Trump talked about making peace in Ukraine and the Middle East. China has strong ties with Russia, Ukraine, and Middle Eastern nations. We can help him become a peace president,” he said.

Wang views the heightened tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war as a prelude to potential peace, especially with Trump's assertion that he would end the war swiftly. "Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy know that Trump is coming in, and he will finish the war as soon as possible," he remarked.

Wang pointed out recent signs of readiness for peace talks: "Zelenskyy now says he is optimistic about ending the war by 2025, and Putin has shown willingness to negotiate."

China, the largest trading partner of both Russia and Ukraine, is positioned to play a key mediating role.

"China has maintained relations with both sides and can help calm tensions. Working with the US and leveraging support from the Global South, such as Türkiye and Brazil, could be instrumental in ending this conflict," he emphasised.

Highlighting China’s track record as a peace broker in the Middle East, Wang cited Beijing’s role in the historic Iran-Saudi Arabia peace deal and the Beijing Declaration for Palestinian factions. "China has no historical baggage in the Middle East—no invasions, no colonisation—making it a neutral and credible mediator," he said.

With the US and China both endorsing the two-state solution, Wang sees an opportunity for joint efforts to resolve the Israel-Palestine issue. “Why not implement this shared vision? Together, the US and China can bring stability to a region that has long been a hotspot of geopolitical tensions," he suggested.

The Chinese policymaker, however, stressed that the Taiwan Strait remains a persistent flashpoint in China-US relations, rooted in historical differences.

Wang noted Trump’s criticism of Taiwan during the election campaign with pragmatism. “He accused Taiwan of stealing US technology and evading responsibilities. This could open discussions on returning to the three communiqués to reduce tensions in the Taiwan Strait.”

The three joint communiqués, signed between the US and China from 1972 to 1982, underpin their diplomatic engagement, affirming a "One China" policy while maintaining unofficial US ties with Taiwan. Wang’s remarks highlight the potential for renewed dialogue to de-escalate this long-standing issue.