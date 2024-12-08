WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most of Syria's Damascus falls to opposition forces
Bashar al Assad regime loses control of most of capital Damascus to opposition forces as anti-regime fighters' surprising offensive picks up speed.
Most of Syria's Damascus falls to opposition forces
An aerial picture shows anti-regime fighters riding a motorcycle past Syrian regime military equipment and vehicles that were abandoned on the highway to Damascus, as they reach the town of Suran north of Hama city on December 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP
December 8, 2024

The Assad regime has largely lost control of the Syria's Damascus, as opposition forces entered the centre of the capital city and anti-regime demonstrators occupied key strategic locations.

Early on Sunday, anti-regime forces entered the centre of Damascus without any serious fight from the regime of Bashar al Assad, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Protesters rose against the regime late on Saturday in many neighborhoods, while regime forces pulled out from critical sites such as the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry and the international airport.

With the entry of protesters into those crucial areas, the regime lost most of its control over the capital.

RelatedAnti-regime forces take control of Syria's Homs province

Prisoners freed from notorious jail

Earlier on Sunday, prisoners in the Sednaya Prison in Damascus, known for its association with the regime and notorious torture practices, were freed by demonstrators who stormed the facility.

Opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city centre and established dominance across Idlib province by November 30.

Following intense clashes on Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city centre from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized control of Suwayda province in the south. And local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

The opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on December 1 against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us