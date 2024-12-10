Tuesday, December 10, 2024

1831 GMT — The Biden administration sees increased energy towards a Gaza ceasefire deal after hostilities were tamped down between Israel and Lebanon, said US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

US officials will be deployed to the region in the weeks ahead for focused conversations about bringing Israeli hostages home and ending fighting as well as managing the situation in Syria, he said.

1728 GMT — Türkiye ready to fully commit to ending Gaza bloodshed: Erdogan

Türkiye is not only ready to “put its hand but its entire body” into an effort to end the bloodshed in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I say it clearly that the path the Israeli government insists on and obstinately maintains is, in fact, not a true path," Erdogan said during his address at the 15th Ambassadors’ Conference in the capital Ankara.

He said that for the past 14 months, Ankara has been stressing the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

"Security cannot be achieved by spilling more blood, by dropping more bombs on innocent civilians. This applies not only to Gaza and Palestine, but also to Syria,” he further said.

1709 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill over a dozen Palestinians in Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians, including a woman and three children, were killed Tuesday and others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to medics.

The Civil Defense said in a statement that its rescue teams removed the bodies of seven people killed in an airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the enclave.

A medical source at the al-Awda Hospital said the victims included a woman and three children.

The air strike destroyed a home and severely damaged the surrounding buildings, witnesses told Anadolu. Three more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a civilian gathering north of Rafah in southern Gaza, said the Civil Defense.

1547 GMT — Jordan calls for immediate end to Israel’s war on Palestinians

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has called for an immediate end to the Israeli war on the Palestinian territory.

He also urged intensified efforts to sustain the ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the necessity of achieving a comprehensive de-escalation to promote security and stability across the Middle East.

"These steps are critical for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity for the region and its people," he added.

1514 GMT — Israel's Gaza attacks harm Palestinian rights: Türkiye

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel’s ongoing attacks for 14 months in Gaza undermine both the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people and also the core values shared by all of humanity.

"The ongoing inhumane attacks in Gaza deal a significant blow not only to the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people but also to the shared values of all humanity," Fidan said in a message marking Human Rights Day.

The ongoing "tragedy" highlights the failure and weakness of the international system, said Fidan, urging all countries to take a "principled and consistent stance" without "double standards" to protect the shared values and human dignity.

"In order not to carry this shame into the future, it is the common obligation of all countries to stop the massacre of civilians in Gaza and take action to establish lasting peace," he said.

1408 GMT — Gaza camp death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 10

At least ten Palestinians, including a woman and three children, were killed and others wounded in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, medics have said.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said its rescue teams removed the bodies of seven people killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the enclave.

A medical source at the Al-Awda Hospital said the victims included a woman and three children.

The Israeli air strike destroyed the home and severely damaged the surrounding buildings, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Three more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a civilian gathering north of Rafah in southern Gaza, the Civil Defense said.

The service said its teams recovered the victims’ bodies from the Ariba area north of Rafah and were transported to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, also in southern Gaza.

1102 GMT — Death toll from Israel's war on Gaza rises to 44,786

The number of people who lost their lives in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, increased by 28 in the last 24 hours, reaching 44,786.

In a statement made by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, information was given regarding the attacks that Israel has been carrying out on Gaza for 431 days.

It was reported that 28 people lost their lives and 54 people were wounded in the "four massacres" carried out by the Israeli army in various parts of Gaza in the last 24 hours.

It was recorded that the number of people who lost their lives in Israel's attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has increased to 44,786 and the number of wounded has increased to 106,188.

0705 GMT — Israel bombs Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

Seven Palestinians, including a woman and three children, were killed and others wounded in an early morning Israeli air strike that struck a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a statement, the Civil Defence said its rescue teams removed the bodies of seven people killed in an Israeli air strike on a home for the "Khalifa" family in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A medical source in the al-Awda Hospital said the victims, including a woman and three children, along with the other wounded, arrived at the hospital.

The Israeli air strike destroyed the home and severely damaged the surrounding buildings, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

2300 GMT —Israel kills 25 Palestinians in strike on home in northern Gaza

The Israeli army has killed two Palestinian families after bombing a home that was sheltering them in the town of Beit Hanoon in the northern besieged Gaza.

"The Israeli army bombed a house that was sheltering two families from the Al-Kahlout clan, consisting of 25 individuals, burying them under the rubble," said Abdel Rahman Al-Kahlout, a relative of the families.

"Israel has committed another massacre, wiping out two families entirely from the civil registry," he added.

He said their bodies remain trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house and in the street as rescue operations are impossible due to the dire security situation.

2016 GMT — Netanyahu says won't end Gaza war 'now'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not stop Israel's war in besieged Gaza "now", with renewed efforts towards a ceasefire underway.

Speaking at a press conference in West Jerusalem, he said, "If we end the war now, Hamas will return, recover, rebuild and attack us again — and that is what we do not want to go back to".

0209 GMT — Palestinian detainees in Israeli prison stricken with food poisoning from spoiled meals

A large number of Palestinian detainees in Israel's Etzion prison south of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank are suffering from severe food poisoning after consuming spoiled food, a Palestinian prisoners' rights group said.

"A lawyer for the Commission of Detainees' Affairs, after visiting nine prisoners on Sunday at Etzion Detention Center, relayed that they had suffered poisoning after displaying similar symptoms following their meals," said the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

"This is not the first instance of poisoning in Etzion, as similar cases have been recorded multiple times over the past few years," it added.

The commission accused the prison administration of "deliberately subjecting detainees to harsh punishment since the start of the (Israeli) assault on Gaza. This includes prolonged hunger, providing poor-quality meals in both quantity and quality, and subjecting those who protest to severe beatings and solitary confinement."

