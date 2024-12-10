Arab countries have released statements strongly condemning Israel's seizure of a demilitarised buffer zone in Syria's Golan Heights following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry described the move on Monday as "an occupation of Syrian territory and a flagrant violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement."

The agreement led to Israel's withdrawal from some Syrian territories but left the Golan Heights under Israeli occupation.

Egypt called on the UN Security Council and world powers to assume their responsibilities and take "a firm position" against Israel's assault on Syria.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and the targeting of Syrian territory by Israeli occupation forces, confirm Israel's continued violations of international law and its intent to sabotage Syria's chances of regaining security, stability and territorial integrity."

The statement emphasised "the need for the international community to condemn these Israeli violations and reaffirm respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the Golan is occupied Syrian Arab land."

'Dangerous development'

Qatar, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, strongly condemned "the Israeli occupation's seizure of the buffer zone with the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the neighbouring leadership sites," describing it as "a dangerous development and a blatant attack on Syria's sovereignty and unity, as well as a flagrant violation of international law."

It warned that the Israeli policy, including its attempts to seize Syrian territories, "will lead the region to further violence and tension."

Kuwait, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, also expressed "its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' seizure of the buffer zone on the Syrian border."

In this context, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, speaking before his country's parliament, said: "We condemn Israel's actions of entering Syrian territory and taking control of the buffer zone," according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Safadi stressed that "Israel's aggression against Syria and the occupation of this land constitute a breach of international law, an unacceptable escalation and an assault on the sovereignty of an Arab state."

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement condemning "the Zionist entity's seizure of the buffer zone with Syria in the Golan and the adjacent lands," saying, "This act represents a blatant violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions."

The Arab League, in a statement on Sunday, expressed "its full condemnation of Israel, the occupying power, for its illegal attempts to exploit Syria's internal developments, whether through seizing additional lands in the Golan Heights or declaring the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his army on Sunday to capture the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights.