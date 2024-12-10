Türkiye's indigenous Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing one million flight hours, cementing its status as a game-changing military technology and export success.

The Bayraktar TB2, developed by Baykar, has logged approximately 150 million kilometres since entering service in 2014, equivalent to circling the Earth's circumference 3,742 times, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This remarkable achievement represents a significant leap forward in unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities, solidifying its status as the longest-serving national air platform.

Baykar has helped Türkiye become the world's largest exporter of armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), accounting for 65 percent of the global market, according to a report by the US think tank Center for a New American Security.

Baykar has signed export agreements with 35 countries, including 34 for the Bayraktar TB2, and has achieved remarkable export revenues. In 2023, the company generated $1.8 billion in exports, with over 90 percent of its revenues coming from international sales.

From Battlefield to Global Recognition

The Bayraktar TB2 has been pivotal in several conflict zones, including Libya, Karabakh, and Ukraine, where it gained international recognition for its effectiveness.

In Ukraine, the drone became a national symbol, with people even naming their children "Bayraktar" in tribute to its remarkable performance. Public fundraising campaigns were organised in multiple countries to support Ukraine's drone capabilities, demonstrating the widespread admiration for this technological marvel.

In a new technological breakthrough, the drone performed an autonomous barrel roll on May 31, 2024, becoming the first and only UCAV globally to successfully execute this complex manoeuvre.

The aircraft is built with a 93 percent local industry participation rate at the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to indigenous technological development.

In 2023, the Bayraktar TB2 emerged as the winner in the competitive process conducted by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense.

It outperformed its American, European, and Chinese competitors during the demo activities to secure the win.

Consequently, Baykar signed a significant export contract with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence.

Furthermore, the regions where indigenous UCAVs operate continue to increase. As a result of the agreement signed in Zagreb on November 19, 2024, with the export to Croatia, the Bayraktar TB2 entered the inventories of 6 NATO member countries and 4 EU member countries as of November 2024.

Beyond its military applications, the Bayraktar TB2 has demonstrated remarkable versatility in civilian missions.

During the devastating February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, 42 Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs were deployed, flying a total of 2,417 hours to support search and rescue operations. The drone has also proven crucial in forest fire detection, reducing intervention times from 45 minutes to just 11 minutes, and has assisted in locating missing persons, including a Danish tourist lost in challenging mountain conditions.

The drone's capabilities extend to humanitarian efforts as well. It has played a significant role in monitoring irregular migration in the Aegean and Mediterranean, helping to document potential human rights violations and support maritime safety. Its advanced thermal imaging and mapping technologies have made it an invaluable tool in various civilian and military applications.

As the Bayraktar TB2 continues to break records and expand its global footprint, it represents more than just a technological achievement.

It symbolises Türkiye's growing technological prowess, innovative spirit, and ability to compete on the global stage in advanced defence and civilian technologies.