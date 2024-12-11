WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's interim PM calls on refugees to return, rebuild country
Mohammed al Bashir vows to bring back millions of Syrian refugees, restore security and provide essential services like electricity, food and water.
Syria's interim PM calls on refugees to return, rebuild country
Mohammed al Bashir to serve as Syria's transitional prime minister until March 2025. / Photo: Reuters
December 11, 2024

Syria's new interim prime minister has said that he aimed to bring back millions of Syrian refugees, protect all citizens and provide basic services.

"Their human capital and experience will help restart the country. My appeal goes out to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has regained its pride and dignity. Come back. We need to rebuild, to get our country on its feet again, and we need everyone's help," Mohammed al Bashir said in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera in Damascus on Wednesday.

Even before that, our first priority is to restore security and stability in all Syrian cities, he added.

"People are exhausted by injustice and tyranny. The authority of the state must be reestablished to allow people to return to work and resume their normal lives," Bashir added.

He also mentioned that strategic planning was among the other top priorities of the interim government.

"Syrians cannot live with the precariousness of essential services like electricity, food, and water," he said.

Bashar al Assad, Syrian regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after armed anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early on Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power since 1963.

The civil war in Syria has left over 15 million people in need of aid and the vast majority of Syrians live in poverty, according to the International Rescue Committee.

RelatedWho’s Mohammed al Bashir, the technocrat chosen to lead post-Assad Syria?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us