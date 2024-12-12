The recent developments in Syria show that Türkiye’s foreign policy is effective, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, stressing the need for EU cooperation on counterterrorism and Syria's reconstruction.

Erdogan hosted Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to the country’s Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening its century-old ties with Hungary, describing them as being at an excellent level.

He emphasised the importance of increasing mutual efforts to raise the bilateral trade volume to $6 billion.

Erdogan expressed his pleasure in hosting Prime Minister Orban and his delegation on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year.

He also stated that they wish to increase cooperation in various fields, particularly in energy.

Separately, Erdogan held a meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and discussed bilateral relations, and regional and global issues.

President Erdogan stated that Türkiye and Hungary are working to take their longstanding relations beyond a developed strategic partnership, increase cooperation, and strengthen the political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Emphasising the importance of Budapest's solidarity with Ankara in revitalising its EU membership process, Erdogan expressed gratitude for Hungary's contributions to the Organisation of Turkic States as an observer member, the directorate added.

“President Erdogan stated that Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian people in their efforts to rebuild their country, with a commitment to preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity,” the directorate concluded.