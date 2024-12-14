The Turkish flag was hoisted at Türkiye's embassy in Damascus on Saturday, marking the official resumption of operations after a 12-year closure.

This significant diplomatic step follows the recent downfall of the Bashar al Assad regime, signaling a new chapter in Türkiye-Syria relations.

The embassy, which ceased activities in 2012 amid Syria’s violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, has reopened with Burhan Koroglu, previously Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania, serving as acting charge d'affaires.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan formally appointed Koroglu to the post earlier this week.

Located near Rawda Square, a district housing many foreign diplomatic missions, the Turkish Embassy had continued limited operations during the initial years of the Syrian conflict but suspended its activities entirely on March 26, 2012.

Embassy staff and their families were subsequently evacuated to Türkiye.

Symbol of stability and regional cooperation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz described the embassy’s reopening as a critical step toward fostering regional stability.

“We are delighted to see our embassy in Damascus resume operations after 12 years with the raising of our cherished flag,” Yilmaz wrote on X.

“The reopening of our embassy stands as one of the most concrete steps reflecting our commitment to Syria's stability, as well as to fostering peace and cooperation in our region,” he wrote.

Yilmaz expressed hope that renewed diplomatic engagement would contribute to normalizing life for the Syrian people and support efforts to rebuild the nation’s institutions, economy, and infrastructure.

“I wish our embassy in Damascus great success and extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to this achievement,” he added.

Strengthened diplomatic ties and collaborative efforts

The reopening follows dramatic shifts in Syria’s political landscape earlier this month, when anti-regime forces gained control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's nearly six-decade rule.

Bashar al Assad, who led Syria for 25 years, fled to Russia.

Despite the upheaval, Syria’s Consulate General in Istanbul has continued operations without interruption, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining a channel of communication with its neighbour.

The reopening of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus is expected to pave the way for strengthened diplomatic ties and collaborative efforts to restore stability in Syria, offering hope to the war-torn nation's people after years of conflict.