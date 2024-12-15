WORLD
Israel continues killing Palestinians, stray dogs feed on bodies in Gaza
Palestinian medic says that stray dogs and cats are devouring the piled-up bodies, which portends a serious environmental disaster in Gaza.
Nearly 4,000 people have since been killed in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2024

A Palestinian medic warned of an “environmental catastrophe” in northern Gaza as corpses piled up across the area amid a deadly Israeli offensive.

“There are large numbers of dead bodies in the streets that can’t be reached,” Mohammad Abu Afsh, the head of Gaza-based Medical Relief Organization, an NGO, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Stray dogs and cats are devouring the piled-up bodies, which portends a serious environmental disaster,” he warned.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly offensive in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population in the area on the verge of famine.

Nearly 4,000 people have since been killed in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Abu Afsh said there is a severe shortage of surgeons in northern Gaza due to repeated Israeli attacks.

“The Israeli army repeatedly targets hospitals and medical staff and prevents doctors from reaching northern Gaza,” he added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

AA
