Monday, December 16, 2024

1829 GMT — Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed support for a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement as well as a hostage swap agreement with Hamas, according to Israeli media.

During a meeting of his National Right Party, Sa'ar said, "I support efforts to secure a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, as I believe most Israelis do. I'm more optimistic now than I was a month ago," Channel 12 said.

The proposed agreement includes a ceasefire lasting two months or more, the media outlet claimed, adding that Hamas has agreed to a limited Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor (near Egypt's border) as part of the deal, but no further details were provided.

More updates 👇

1838 GMT — Family of Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces expresses frustration after meeting Blinken

Family of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in September, said it was "frustrating to hear the same things" without meaningful action after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Secretary was attentive in listening to us, and unfortunately repeated a lot of the same things that we've been hearing for the past 20 years, particularly since Rachel Corrie’s killing, who is also a Washington State resident, like my wife. It’s frustrating to hear the same things again,” her husband Hamid Ali told reporters after the meeting at the State Department.

"We hope that things will be different this time around. But as I said, our expectations are what they are," he said, repeating the family's call for a US-led investigation into her killing.

1822 GMT — UN condemns Israeli strike that killed civilians at Gaza shelter

The UN condemned an Israeli strike that killed civilians at a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza on Sunday evening.

"In Gaza city, humanitarian partners say hostilities escalated over the weekend – particularly in areas affected by the new evacuation orders – leaving more Palestinians killed and injured," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Dujarric reported a direct strike by Israel on Yaffa school in the eastern Tuffah neighbourhood, which he described it as "a collective centre for displaced people."

He stated that, "more than 1,500 Palestinians were reportedly displaced overnight on Saturday from Izbet Beit Hanoun, forcing them to pass through an Israeli checkpoint toward Gaza city."

1810 GMT — German human rights group accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza

A Berlin-based human rights group accused Israel of committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"In recent months, ECCHR (European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights) has been conducting independent research and analysis on the topic of genocide and analysing this against the available information and evidence relating to Israel’s actions in Gaza," the organisation said in a statement that was posted on its website.

"This process has led us to the conclusion that there is a legally sound argument that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza," ECCHR added.

1750 GMT — Four Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza City

At least four Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in western Gaza City, according to medics.

A medical official at Gaza's al-Shifa Medical Complex confirmed to Anadolu the casualties, reporting that the victims were brought in following the attack on Aydiya Street in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp.

The area was struck heavily by Israeli air strikes, particularly along Al-Mukhabarat Street in northwest Gaza City, witnesses said.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled a home in the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp, leaving several Palestinians injured, according to paramedics who spoke to Anadolu.

1713 GMT — Trump repeats warning to Hamas over release of hostages

President-elect Donald Trump said he had a "very good talk" with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about the war on Gaza and reiterated his threat that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release its hostages by January 20, the day Trump takes office.

Trump described it as a "recap call" during a press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.

1519 GMT — Jordan condemns Israeli plan to expand illegal settlements in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights

Jordan condemned Israel's approval of a plan to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as a “blatant violation of international law.”

The Israeli government unanimously approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance Israeli settlement building in the Golan Heights with a budget exceeding 40 million shekels ($11.2 million).

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli move “an entrenchment of the occupation and a blatant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions." The ministry emphasized "the necessity of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity."

1440 GMT — Germany deplores deadly Israeli bombing of school in Gaza

Germany voiced major concern over deadly Israeli attacks on a school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza which left at least 43 people dead.

"We are extremely concerned about this action against the school in Beit Hanoun because there are a high number of victims and injuries," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told a press briefing in Berlin.

"This is part of a series of massive destruction of civil infrastructure and also high numbers of victims recently and continues. And of course that raises big questions, also with regard to the safe zones that have been designated in Gaza," he added.

1437 GMT — Israel demolishes dozens of Palestinian structures in occupied West Bank

Israeli authorities demolished dozens of Palestinian structures, including residential apartments, in the occupied West Bank, a local official and witnesses said.

"Israeli forces razed 40 shops and a 400-square-metre house in al-Ramadin town" in the southern West Bank, municipal chief Anis al-Zaghah told Anadolu Agency. He said Israeli authorities cited the lack of building permits for demolishing the structures.

"The structures were built on private land and were vital for local families’ livelihoods," he added.

1400 GMT — Sirens sound in central Israel after missile launch from Yemen

Rocket sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and dozens of cities and towns across central Israel.

The Israeli army later said they were activated due to a ballistic rocket fired from Yemen, which was intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace.

According to Israeli Channel 14, several settlers were slightly injured while running to shelters.

1226 GMT — Palestinian grandfather, who grieved for 3-year-old granddaughter, killed in Israeli attack in Gaza

A Palestinian grandfather, who grieved for his three-year-old granddaughter killed in an Israeli air strike last year, lost his life in another attack in central Gaza.

Khaled Nabhan gained widespread recognition with the words 'soul of my soul' last November, when his three-year-old granddaughter Reem and her five-year-old brother Tariq were killed in an attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, Nabhan was killed in an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat camp.

Related Khaled Nabhan, grandfather of 'soul of my soul', killed in Israeli bombing

1206 GMT — Israeli drone strike injures three Lebanese despite ceasefire

Three people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement reported the injuries in a strike targeting the town of An-Najjariyah in Sidon district.

Lebanese authorities have reported around 228 Israeli violations since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon came into force on November 27.

1137 GMT –– Palestinians mourn dead after Israeli strike on Khan Younis

Relatives of Palestinians killed by Israel in Khan Younis gathered around their white-shrouded bodies before carrying them to their graves.

Palestinian health officials said on Sunday at least 20 people, including children, were killed in the strike at the school sheltering displaced families in the city in southern Gaza.

1015 GMT — Ireland says urging full accountability over destruction in Gaza is not a 'hostile act'

The Irish foreign minister has said that calling for accountability and ceasefire cannot be seen as "hostile acts towards Israel."

"Any action that the Irish government has taken in respect to the Middle Eastern issues, and particularly in terms of the war in Gaza, has not been motivated than anything other than respect for international humanitarian law, respect for human rights," Micheal Martin said in his doorstep speech ahead of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Israel announced a decision to close its embassy in Dublin over what it called "the extreme anti-Israel policies."

1007 GMT — Israeli army launches fresh raids in occupied West Bank

At least 16 more Palestinians were detained in fresh Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The raids targeted the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin and Ramallah in the occupied territory, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” it added.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October last year to over 12,100, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

0815 GMT — Gaza death toll rises

The health ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave has said that at least 45,028 people have been killed during more than 14 months of Israel's war on Gaza.

The toll includes 52 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,962 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023.

0815 GMT — Drone fired from Yemen, Israel says

The Israeli army has said that it intercepted a drone fired from Yemen.

A military statement said the drone was shot down over the Mediterranean Sea by a Navy missile boat before it entered Israel.

The army said no air-raid sirens were activated from the incident.

Separately, the Houthi group reported a US-British air strike on Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen.

Al-Masirah TV said the attack targeted the Bahis area in the coastal district of Midi.

2052 GMT — Children among 15 killed in Israeli strike on south Gaza shelter

At least 15 Palestinians, including children, were killed, and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Sunday evening, according to a medical source.

Witnesses reported that the strike targeted the Ahmed Abdel Aziz School, where hundreds of displaced civilians had sought refuge.

The Civil Defence Service confirmed the attack, saying that medical teams had recovered several bodies. However, the exact number of children among the victims remains unclear.

2039 GMT — Trump and Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages and Syria, Israeli PM says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump about developments in Syria and a recent push to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, he said on Sunday.

Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump on Saturday night about the issue.

A Trump spokesperson on Sunday declined to give further details about the call.

1932 GMT — Over 110 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, local authorities say

More than 110 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Sunday, local authorities said.

"The occupation army continues to brutally target displaced people, civilians, municipal teams and others, killing more than 110 people in the past hours," Ismail Al-Thawabteh, who heads the Government Media Office in Gaza, told a press conference.

He said that one of the deadliest Israeli attacks on a school-turned-shelter in the northern town of Beit Hanoon on Sunday left at least 43 people dead.

More than 213 shelters have been targeted in Israeli attacks since the start of its "genocide" last year, Thawabteh said, adding that at least 94 civil defence personnel also lost their lives in Israeli bombardment.

"The occupation army has carried out successive massacres against medical teams and hospitals in recent days, killing several doctors and staff," he added.

For our live updates from Sunday, December 15, 2024, click here.