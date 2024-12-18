Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed France’s decision to reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Erdogan said the reopening of the French embassy in Damascus is a significant step toward renewed international engagement in the region.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and pressing regional issues, focusing strongly on Syria and the return of Syrian refugees.

“Reopening embassies will play a critical role in supporting stability and rebuilding Syria,” Erdogan said, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Focus on refugee returns

A major point of discussion was the facilitation of Syrian refugees returning to their homes in the aftermath of the Assad regime’s collapse earlier this month.

Erdogan emphasised the need for international collaboration to ensure safe, sustainable conditions for the returnees.

“Türkiye is fully committed to creating an environment where Syrian refugees can return with dignity,” Erdogan told Macron, urging global partners to support reconstruction and revitalisation efforts in Syria.

He stressed that these measures are vital not only for Syria’s recovery but also for regional stability.

Shared commitment to stability

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the post-Assad era.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of international unity in fostering a peaceful transition and preventing further crises in the war-torn country.

Renewed diplomatic momentum

Türkiye and France’s recent moves to reopen embassies in Damascus signal a renewed focus on diplomatic engagement in Syria.

Erdogan and Macron agreed that these efforts are key to addressing the challenges of reconstruction and refugee resettlement and ensuring long-term stability in the region.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s role as a leader in the process, leveraging its deep ties with Syria and experience hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

"With the support of the international community, we can help Syrians return to their homes and rebuild their lives," Erdogan said, underscoring Türkiye's commitment to a sustainable resolution to the refugee crisis.