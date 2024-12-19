WORLD
3 MIN READ
Abbas calls for full Palestinian UN membership at D-8 summit
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas calls for full UN membership, linking it to regional security at the D-8 summit in Cairo.
Abbas calls for full Palestinian UN membership at D-8 summit
The D-8 group aims to enhance economic and social ties among its members. / Photo: AA
December 19, 2024

Full Palestinian membership in the United Nations is crucial for ensuring security and stability in the Middle East, President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Abbas made the remarks during the D-8 summit in Cairo, titled 'Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy', which began in the Egyptian capital on Thursday.

Formed in Istanbul in 1997, the D-8 group aims to enhance economic and social ties among its members: Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran and Malaysia.

During his address, Abbas highlighted the plight of Palestinians, saying that they face daily massacres, starvation and displacement.

"This requires the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 demanding a ceasefire, the entry of aid, full withdrawal from Gaza and Palestine assuming its responsibilities in the strip," Abbas said.

He also stressed the need for full UN membership and broader international recognition of Palestine, which he described as key steps toward achieving regional stability.

The Palestinian leader called for financial support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to enable it to fulfill its humanitarian responsibilities toward displaced Palestinians.

Pakistani PM advocates connectivity

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged D-8 member countries to prioritise economic collaboration and transportation connectivity.

"We need to explore the possibilities of developing and enhancing transport connectivity among the eight member states for building efficient intra-trade corridors and reliable supply chains," Sharif said.

He said that Pakistan's Cabinet has already approved the implementation of the D-8 preferential trade agreement and its dispute resolution protocol.

Highlighting potential projects, Sharif proposed the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad road corridor as a model for high-speed connectivity.

Unity call against violence

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Muslim nations to unite against escalating violence in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

"The brutal killings of civilians in Gaza have revealed new dimensions of terror," Pezeshkian said, adding that it is a religious and humanitarian duty to take practical actions to protect those in crisis-stricken areas.

Pezeshkian's visit to Cairo, the first by an Iranian president in over a decade, reflects improving ties between Iran and Egypt after years of strained relations.

'Unprecedented challenges' in the region

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi warned of mounting crises in the Middle East, citing conflicts and wars that challenge international stability.

"Israel's ongoing war against the Palestinian people challenges international legitimacy," Sisi said in his opening speech at the summit.

He also spoke about Egypt's intention to sign a preferential trade agreement with other D-8 member states, which would provide special access to certain products from participating countries.

RelatedErdogan urges embargo, trade halt, and isolation to stop Israeli aggression
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us