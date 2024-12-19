Full Palestinian membership in the United Nations is crucial for ensuring security and stability in the Middle East, President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Abbas made the remarks during the D-8 summit in Cairo, titled 'Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy', which began in the Egyptian capital on Thursday.

Formed in Istanbul in 1997, the D-8 group aims to enhance economic and social ties among its members: Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran and Malaysia.

During his address, Abbas highlighted the plight of Palestinians, saying that they face daily massacres, starvation and displacement.

"This requires the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 demanding a ceasefire, the entry of aid, full withdrawal from Gaza and Palestine assuming its responsibilities in the strip," Abbas said.

He also stressed the need for full UN membership and broader international recognition of Palestine, which he described as key steps toward achieving regional stability.

The Palestinian leader called for financial support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to enable it to fulfill its humanitarian responsibilities toward displaced Palestinians.

Pakistani PM advocates connectivity

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged D-8 member countries to prioritise economic collaboration and transportation connectivity.

"We need to explore the possibilities of developing and enhancing transport connectivity among the eight member states for building efficient intra-trade corridors and reliable supply chains," Sharif said.

He said that Pakistan's Cabinet has already approved the implementation of the D-8 preferential trade agreement and its dispute resolution protocol.

Highlighting potential projects, Sharif proposed the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad road corridor as a model for high-speed connectivity.

Unity call against violence

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Muslim nations to unite against escalating violence in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

"The brutal killings of civilians in Gaza have revealed new dimensions of terror," Pezeshkian said, adding that it is a religious and humanitarian duty to take practical actions to protect those in crisis-stricken areas.

Pezeshkian's visit to Cairo, the first by an Iranian president in over a decade, reflects improving ties between Iran and Egypt after years of strained relations.

'Unprecedented challenges' in the region

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi warned of mounting crises in the Middle East, citing conflicts and wars that challenge international stability.

"Israel's ongoing war against the Palestinian people challenges international legitimacy," Sisi said in his opening speech at the summit.

He also spoke about Egypt's intention to sign a preferential trade agreement with other D-8 member states, which would provide special access to certain products from participating countries.