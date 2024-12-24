Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of wanting to "help" President Vladimir Putin by continuing to import Russian gas.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that EU leaders had observed that Fico, who visited Moscow on Sunday, opposes reducing energy dependence on Russia, "implying that he wants to help Putin earn money to fund the war and weaken Europe".

"We believe that such assistance to Putin is immoral," he wrote on social media platform X.

Slovakia relies heavily on Russian gas and has raised concerns about the prospect of losing supplies after a contract for gas transit through Ukraine expires on December 31.

Ukraine has made it clear it will not renew the contract with Russia.

Zelenskyy said, "We offered him (Fico) solutions regarding potential compensation for Slovaks — the Slovaks specifically — for losses from Russian transit, as well as alternatives for transit – any other gas, not Russian, at the request of the European Commission."

"Fico did not want compensation for the Slovaks. And he does not want to cooperate with the European Commission."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday: "This is a very difficult situation which requires increased attention."

'Impossible' supply

Fico is one of the few European leaders Putin has stayed friendly with since Russia launched its military campaign of Ukraine in 2022.

The visit by Fico, whose country is a NATO and European Union member, had not been previously announced.

In a statement posted on his Facebook account after the talks, Fico said Sunday's meeting was "in response to" Zelenskyy opposing any "transit of gas through Ukraine to our territory".

"Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West and Slovakia.

However, given the stance of the Ukrainian President, this will be practically impossible after Jan. 1, 2025," Fico said.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the conflict in Ukraine, and "the possibility of an early peaceful end" to it, he said.