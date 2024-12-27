This week, US President-elect Donald Trump picked Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, triggering a backlash from some of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters.

The far-right jumped the guns, arguing that such appointments could be detrimental for American workers.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing politician, was among the first to take social media against Chennai-born techie, calling his appointment "deeply disturbing".

Loomer cited Sriram's old post on X that called for a cap to be removed for Green cards, meaning that the US should import more skilled workers from abroad.

High-profile voices in US Silicon Valley, like David Sacks, argue that economic competitiveness is a reason for Trump to allow increased immigration for certain "high-skill" workers.

Part 1: Silicon Right vs Far-right

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been Trump's allies on his road to the White House, also came out in defence of Sriram's appointment and of the wider idea of high-skill workers' immigration.

But MAGA evangelists like Loomer believe that big tech influence like that of Musk and Ramaswamy within Trump's circle serves the interests of Silicon giants at the cost of average white Americans.

An X battle ensued between Musk and Laura, with Laura accusing Musk of censorship on his platform.

MAGA social media users came up with the argument that Americans shouldn’t have to compete with the whole world for American jobs.

Part 2: Indian right-wing vs the World right-wing

Racist comments against Indians soon flooded social media, as MAGA activists accused Indians of exploiting America. That, in turn, invited reactions from India, and everything became a bit more messy.

A right-wing journalist in India, Shiv Aroor, took the American MAGA influencers head-on on X, calling it a "meltdown of West".

This however invited more backlash from right-wing not only in America but Canada and Europe, to the extent that the debate didn't remain limited to Sri Ram's appointment but was followed by a flurry of racial remarks.

Users went on to bring each other's communities, history, education and culture into the ring.

From toilet paper to running water, every social media slur was matched by a counter slur by the Indian right-wing.

The Indian right wing on X "proudly" claimed eating up American jobs, capturing top posts and vowing to rule America soon.

And the fight continues...