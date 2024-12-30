Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine has urged medical professionals around the world to sever ties with Israel as a direct response to the destruction of Gaza's healthcare system.

"I urge medical professionals worldwide to pursue the severance of all ties with Israel as a concrete way to forcefully denounce Israel's full destruction of the Palestinian healthcare system in Gaza, a critical tool of its ongoing genocide," Albanese said on Monday on X.

Albanese's statement comes as the ongoing Israeli war continues to devastate Palestinian infrastructure, with Gaza’s medical facilities being severely impacted by Israeli military actions.

Her comments reflect growing international concern over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where hospitals and clinics have been targeted and overwhelmed by the relentless violence.

The lack of essential medical supplies, infrastructure damage, and loss of life have left Gaza's health sector struggling to cope.

Albanese also highlighted the case of Hussam Abu Safiya, a Palestinian doctor who has been detained by Israeli authorities, calling for his immediate release and adding the hashtag #FreeDrHussanAbuSafiya in support of his cause.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labelling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.