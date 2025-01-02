There is "no definitive link” between the New Year’s Day deadly New Orleans attack and a vehicle explosion outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, an FBI official has said.

"At this point, there is no definitive link between the attack here in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas," FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia told reporters on Thursday.

The remarks came after a driver intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The suspect was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a native of the state of Texas, according to the FBI.

In a separate incident in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel killed one person and injured seven others.

Raia called the attack in New Orleans "an act of terrorism." "It was premeditated and an evil act," he added.

"I want to be clear on, we do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack, except for Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the subject you've already been briefed on," said Raia.

'Digital media exploitation'

Jabbar, 42, a former US Army staff sergeant, was killed during an exchange of gunfire with responding police officers.

The man who died in a Tesla Cybertruck explosion was also an active-duty US Army Green Beret who deployed twice to Afghanistan, according to officials.

Jabbar "was 100 percent inspired" by Daesh, said officials.

"As you know, we recovered a Daesh flag from the back of the vehicle. Jabbar declared his support for the terrorist group on social media ... as he made his way to New Orleans," said Raia.

Raia said three mobile phones linked to Jabbar have been recovered, and "digital media exploitation is a priority to see what is on the devices and determine if there are any other potential leads."

Additionally, he said the FBI recovered two laptops and is currently reviewing them for potential leads.

The FBI does not believe that the public is in danger around New Orleans, he said.