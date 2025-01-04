WORLD
Brazilian court orders investigation of Israeli war crimes suspect
Brazil enforces Rome Statute domestically in landmark war crimes case, confirms Hind Rajab Foundation.
Families of victims have joined the case at the Federal Court of the Federal District , seeking justice through legal means.  / Photo: Getty Images
January 4, 2025

In what the group calls a “historic” move, a Brazilian court has directed police to investigate an Israeli soldier accused of war crimes in Gaza, following a complaint by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), the group announced.

A week ago, HRF alleged the suspect – said to be currently in Brazil as a tourist – participated in demolishing civilian homes as part of Israel’s genocidal campaign.

“This individual actively contributed to the destruction of homes and livelihoods,” said HRF lawyer Maira Pinheiro, citing video and photographic evidence linking the suspect to the acts, according to the group.

HRF is an organisation that advocates for justice, human rights, and accountability for violations of international law, particularly in contexts involving armed conflict and alleged war crimes.

'Historic moment'

Families of victims have joined the case at the Federal Court of the Federal District, seeking justice through legal means.

The HRF has called for the suspect’s immediate arrest, warning of the risk of flight from Brazil and evidence tampering.

The court, invoking Brazil’s Code of Criminal Procedure, ordered urgent investigative action, marking a historic instance of a Rome Statute signatory enforcing its provisions domestically.

“This is a historic moment,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, the group’s chair. “It sets a powerful precedent for holding war criminals accountable.”

SOURCE:AA
