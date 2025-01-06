More than 260 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, arrived in Indonesia's eastern most province of Aceh after floating at sea for days, an official said on Monday.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

An East Aceh official, Iskandar -- who like many Indonesians goes by one name -- said this latest group of refugees arrived on a beach in the region's town of West Peureulak on Sunday night around 10:25 pm local time (1525 GMT Sunday).

"There are 264 of them -- 117 men and 147 women," Iskandar told AFP Monday, adding that in the group, around 30 were children.

He said they had initially been on two boats, one of which had sunk off the coast while the second managed to move closer to shore.

They could then walk to the shore when the tide was low, he said.

"They told me they were rejected in Malaysia," Iskandar said, adding that the local government has not decided where to move the Rohingya refugees.

Rohingya arrivals in Indonesia tend to follow a cyclical pattern, slowing during the stormy months and picking back up when sea conditions calm down.

In November, more than 100 refugees were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of East Aceh.

In October, 152 Rohingya refugees were finally brought ashore after being anchored for days off the coast of South Aceh district while officials decided whether to let them land.

Many Acehnese, who have memories of decades of bloody conflict themselves, are sympathetic to the plight of their fellow Muslims.

But others say their patience has been tested, claiming the Rohingya consume scarce resources and occasionally come into conflict with locals.