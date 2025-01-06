Ten years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gained popularity on the international political scene after winning his first term in office. Today, he is facing a no-confidence vote.

The motion, if successful, could force early elections, further complicating Trudeau’s bid to recover his political footing.

According to reports, Trudeau is planning to announce his resignation as early as Monday as the leader of the Liberal Party.

So how did a popular politician like him got to this point?

Here are some reasons why his popularity has reached an all-time low.

Rising costs

Inflation concerns dominated public discourse in 2024 as Canadians continue to feel the economic strain. Trudeau’s government has grappled to address rising costs associated with everyday living and housing, leading to increased dissatisfaction among voters.

The environment

Trudeau's Liberal Party faced backlash over environmental policies perceived as ineffective amidst worsening climate events, diminishing Trudeau’s image as a leader committed to climate crisis solutions.

Federal budget

The federal budget proposal meets criticism, particularly from progressive factions within his party and opposition parties alike, complicating Trudeau’s political stock and portraying him as out of touch with the needs of Canadians.

Public health

Trudeau’s government is criticised for its handling of healthcare funding negotiations with provinces, weakening support from key stakeholder groups.

Growing unpopularity

In June 2024, his party lost one of its safest seats in a special election in Toronto.

In October, Liberal lawmakers in Canada ask Trudeau to not run for a fourth term. Over 20 lawmakers from the party signed a letter asking Trudeau to step down before the next election. There are 153 Liberals in Canada’s House of Commons.

US-Canada relations

US President-elect Donald Trump said he would immediately sign an executive order upon taking office in January imposing a 25 percent tariff on all products imported from Mexico and Canada, until they clamped down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border, in a move that would appear to violate a free-trade deal.

For Trudeau, this will be a big challenge as Canada’s economy depends on trade with the US and any economic disruption could lead to public dissatisfaction and further weaken Trudeau’s political position.

Government crumbles

Just a few weeks ago, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned after Trudeau asked her to take a lesser position, losing one of his most loyal allies over the past decade and the person who had been Canada's lead trade negotiator during the first Trump presidency.

Freeland said she and Trudeau had clashed on issues including spending and how to handle possible US tariffs.