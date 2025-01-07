Is it an umbrella? Is it a mobile charger? It’s what the future looks like.
Is it an umbrella? Is it a mobile charger? It’s what the future looks like.Portable solar-powered gadgets reflect a push towards sustainable charging solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine how we can power our day-to-day devices.
This innovation enables the umbrella to have enough power to charge a smartphone multiple times, charge small devices, or keep a portable cooler running for hours during outdoor events. / Photo: Anker / Others
January 7, 2025

Imagine an umbrella that not only shades you from rain and sun but also powers your devices, all the while exuding the futuristic vibes from the sci-fi hit Blade Runner.

A new solar beach umbrella provides exactly that.

A sleek innovation fitted with renewable next-generation perovskite solar cells that transform sunlight into up to 100W of power.

This futuristic umbrella isn’t just a quirky gadget, it’s a symbol of what sustainable charging could look like in the near future.

And it doesn’t stop there.

A company has also unveiled a wearable solar cloak, complete with LED strips and USB-C outputs, proving that portable, renewable energy solutions can be both practical and cutting-edge.

With AI's growing energy needs driving the rise of data centres worldwide, tech companies are racing to find smarter ways to integrate renewable energy into everyday life.

Among these latest innovations is the Chinese electronics giant Anker's portable solar-powered technology.

The latest innovations demonstrate a shift toward portable, renewable energy solutions.

But does this mean charging our smartphones can finally be both practical and eco-friendly?

A glimpse into solar innovation

Using renewable solar energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions, the solar beach umbrella is fitted with a new generation of perovskite solar cells.

But what are perovskite solar cells?

It is a new type of solar cell that can outperform the silicon-based cells found in most of today’s solar panels in almost every way.

It offers a30 percent better performance in bright light and double the efficiency in low-light conditions​​.

This innovation enables the umbrella to have enough power to charge a smartphone multiple times, charge small devices, or keep a portable cooler running for hours during outdoor events through USB-C and XT-60 connections​​.

But the new solar gadgets don't end there.

A wearable cloak also uses similar perovskite cells and features a commonly used USB-C output for direct phone charging.

While this concept might seem niche, it reflects a broader movement to embed renewable energy solutions seamlessly for on-the-go charging.

It is so convenient that this green revolution offers a lightweight solar umbrella with a flexible design, making it ideal for outdoor activities, from camping trips to music festivals, where access to electricity is limited.

The IP67 rating (resistance to dust and water immersion) further enhances its usability in different environments.

The future of sustainable charging

The latest advancements confirm a broader trend in renewable technology: the merging of sustainability with functionality.

Perovskite cells, in particular, symbolise this enlightening potential.

Their low-cost materials and efficiency across diverse light conditions suggest they could redefine solar energy’s role in powering devices​.

However, like all new tech products, questions about the durability and lifespan of perovskite technology remain.

Overcoming these obstacles will be essential for solar-powered charging solutions to gain universal acceptance.

Despite the difficulties, the promise of these new devices represents a better attempt to create a more energy-efficient planet.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
