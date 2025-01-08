CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Thousands flee as wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles
US authorities say that the fires at higher elevations are preventing utility crews from getting water to refill tanks.
Thousands flee as wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles
In the frantic haste to get to safety, roadways became impassable when scores of people abandoned their vehicles. / Photo: AP
January 8, 2025

Wildfires tore across the Los Angeles area with devastating force after setting off a desperate escape from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

Officials on Wednesday didn't give an estimate of structures damaged or destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire, but they said about 30,000 residents were under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures were under threat.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 200,000 people were without power in Los Angeles County, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us, due to the strong winds.

The flames from a fire that broke out Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of LA spread so rapidly that staff at a senior living centre had to push dozens of residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds down the street to a parking lot.

Another blaze that started hours earlier ripped through the city’s Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, a hillside area along the coast dotted with celebrity residences.

In the frantic haste to get to safety, roadways became impassable when scores of people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot, some toting suitcases.

The traffic jam on Palisades Drive prevented emergency vehicles from getting through and a bulldozer was brought in to push the abandoned cars to the side and create a path.

The fires at higher elevations were preventing utility crews from getting water to refill tanks, the Los Angeles Department of Wind and Power said in a statement Tuesday night.

A third wildfire started around 0630 GMT and quickly prompted evacuations in Sylmar, a San Fernando Valley community that is the northernmost neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

The causes of all three fires were under investigation.

Flames were being pushed by Santa Ana winds topping 97 kph in some places Tuesday, increasing to 112 kph by early on Wednesday, according to reports received by the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

They could top 160 kph in mountains and foothills including in areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months.

RelatedEvacuations ordered as California wildfires destroys buildings
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us