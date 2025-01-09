The eldest son of US President-elect Donald Trump bribed poor Greenlanders to show support for his father's plans to annex the territory, the Danish public broadcaster has reported.

Several sources said a portion of the people who appeared in a video by Trump's campaign team that was recorded at a restaurant in the capital city of Nuuk, and pictures on social media, are homeless and socially disadvantaged, DR said on Thursday.

Trump's office did not return calls by the broadcaster to comment on, but his local supporters rejected the accusations.

"That some poor and socially disadvantaged people attended the dinner at the restaurant doesn’t mean they were bribed," said Jorgen Boassen, who called himself the biggest fan of Trump in Greenland.

"People are free to express their opinion whether they oppose or support Trump's plans," he added.

Trump reignited his contentious proposal on Monday on his Truth Social platform.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Trump's son, Don Jr, visited Greenland on Tuesday in a private capacity. A meeting between government leader Mute Egede and King Frederik was cancelled for scheduling reasons, according to Egede and the Danish palace.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen attributed the timing of the investment to coincidence, but the announcement followed Trump's renewed interest in the region.​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, a senior Greenland politician called Trump Jr.'s visit as "staged," and warned the US not to "invade us" given its historical treatment of Alaska's Indigenous people.

Pipaluk Lynge, an MP from Greenland's largest party and chair of the parliamentary foreign and security policy committee, told POLITICO that Greenland wants "our own independence and democracy," not to be beholden to the US.

'Greenland is not for sale'

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that the future of Greenland would be decided by Greenland, and called the United States Denmark’s most important ally. "Greenland is not for sale," Frederiksen said, adding that "we need to stay calm and stick to our principles."

The world's largest island, Greenland sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans and is 80 percent covered by an ice sheet. The autonomous territory has some 56,000 residents, most of them Indigenous Inuit people.

Greenland's Prime Minister Egede has called for independence from Denmark, saying in a New Year's speech that it would be a way for Greenland to free itself from its colonial past. But Egede has also said he has no interest in Greenland becoming part of the United States, insisting that the island is not for sale.

Independence has become a key issue ahead of an election for the Greenlandic parliament. A date hasn't been set, but it must take place no later than April 6.

Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, told the AP news agency she has no interest in Greenland becoming part of the US and said she hears the same sentiment from her constituents.

"Most people don't want it," she said. "I think some people find it quite disrespectful. And the way it has been done, and just the fact that you’re saying that you can buy another country."

A former colony of Denmark, Greenland in 1979 gained self-rule, which is exercises through its parliament. Copenhagen still exercises control over Greenland’s foreign and defence policy. A treaty with the United States, with the US base, also gives Washington say over the territory's defence.

Denmark recently announced plans to increase defence spending on the island.