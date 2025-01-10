A delegation from Turkish Airlines has visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, to discuss resuming flights between Türkiye and Syria.

Erol Senol, the airline's vice president for sales in the Middle East and Cyprus, confirmed on Thursday that the delegation met with the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority and Syrian Air’s management during their visit.

“Our meetings went well, and we were warmly received,” Senol stated, adding that the discussions focused on the steps needed to restart flights between Damascus and Istanbul.

“We aim to resume flights between Damascus and Istanbul as soon as possible,” he stressed, highlighting the mutual benefits of re-establishing direct air connectivity.

The Turkish Airlines delegation also evaluated airport operations and the fleet structure of Syrian Airlines. Senol emphasised their intention to bolster the technical and technological infrastructure of the Syrian carrier.

Flights resume

Syria is currently under a transitional government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, following a recent regime change.

On December 8, anti-regime forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured Damascus in a swift offensive, ending Bashar al Assad’s decades-long rule.

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on Tuesday, marking the first international commercial flight from the airport since Assad's overthrow.

"Today marks a new beginning," Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh said on the occasion.

Turkish Airlines halted all flights to Syria following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.