TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines eyes resuming Damascus-Istanbul flights
Türkiye's flag carrier is in talks with Syrian air and aviation authorities to re-establish direct air connectivity.
Turkish Airlines eyes resuming Damascus-Istanbul flights
Turkish Airlines will also partner in developing the technical and technological infrastructure of Syrian Airlines. / Photo: AP
January 10, 2025

A delegation from Turkish Airlines has visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, to discuss resuming flights between Türkiye and Syria.

Erol Senol, the airline's vice president for sales in the Middle East and Cyprus, confirmed on Thursday that the delegation met with the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority and Syrian Air’s management during their visit.

“Our meetings went well, and we were warmly received,” Senol stated, adding that the discussions focused on the steps needed to restart flights between Damascus and Istanbul.

“We aim to resume flights between Damascus and Istanbul as soon as possible,” he stressed, highlighting the mutual benefits of re-establishing direct air connectivity.

The Turkish Airlines delegation also evaluated airport operations and the fleet structure of Syrian Airlines. Senol emphasised their intention to bolster the technical and technological infrastructure of the Syrian carrier.

Flights resume

Syria is currently under a transitional government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, following a recent regime change.

On December 8, anti-regime forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured Damascus in a swift offensive, ending Bashar al Assad’s decades-long rule.

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on Tuesday, marking the first international commercial flight from the airport since Assad's overthrow.

"Today marks a new beginning," Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh said on the occasion.

Turkish Airlines halted all flights to Syria following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us