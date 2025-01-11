WORLD
Rival protests erupt in South Korea as arrest looms for suspended president
Yoon faces criminal charges of insurrection, one of a few crimes not subject to presidential immunity.
Pro-Yoon demonstrators take part in a rally in support of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol near his official residence in Seoul. / Photo: Reuters
January 11, 2025

Thousands of South Koreans began gathering in the capital for rival demonstrations on Saturday, as investigators prepare another attempt to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived martial law decree.

Yoon resisted arrest in a standoff between his guards and investigators last week after his failed December 3 power grab plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

Protesters both for and against Yoon were scheduled to gather in sub-zero conditions along major roads in the centre of Seoul on Saturday — either demanding his arrest or calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid.

The country has bristled with tension for weeks after Yoon directed soldiers to storm parliament, where they unsuccessfully tried to prevent lawmakers from voting down martial law. Since being impeached, Yoon has battened down the hatches.

"Despite our efforts, he continues to evade accountability, and both the police and the CIO (Corruption Investigation Office) have really failed to act decisively," said anti-Yoon protester and student Kim Min-ji, 25.

"It is crucial for us to raise our voices until he is removed from office."

Criminal charges

Yoon supporter Su Yo-hahn, 71, said the sitting president's martial law declaration which he alleged was to root out anti-state forces had "valid reasons".

"He is someone who was elected by the people and represents our country. Saving Yoon is the way to save our nation," said Su.

Yoon's supporters were already rallying outside his residence early Saturday before a major demonstration set for 1 pm (0400 GMT) in central Seoul. Separate anti-Yoon rallies were planned for 2:30 pm and 4 pm.

Yoon faces criminal charges of insurrection, one of a few crimes not subject to presidential immunity, meaning he could be sentenced to prison or even the death penalty.

If the warrant is executed, Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

His presidential security chief resigned Friday as he faced questioning over why his guards blocked Yoon's arrest on a day of high drama that forced investigators to climb down over safety fears.

The presidential security service guards including military troops shielded him from investigators in a six-hour standoff.

