WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Gaza war racks up over $67B in costs — report
Figure by Israeli business newspaper Calcalist reflects estimates by Bank of Israel, includes direct military expenses, civilian expenditures, and revenue losses.
Israel's Gaza war racks up over $67B in costs — report
The figure reflects estimates by the Bank of Israel and includes direct military expenses, civilian expenditures, and revenue losses.  / Photo: Reuters
January 11, 2025

The economic toll of Israel's ongoing war on Gaza reached approximately 250 billion shekels ($67.57 billion) by the end of 2024, a report said.

Israeli business newspaper Calcalist released the figure on Friday that reflects estimates by the Bank of Israel and includes direct military expenses, civilian expenditures, and revenue losses, but not the full extent of financial repercussions.

The report described the costs as a "heavy burden" and criticised the "failure" of the war effort, highlighting the need for substantial increases in Israel's defence budget over the next decade.

The budgetary strain has sparked discussions within Israel, particularly on the reallocation of revenue from natural gas resources in the Mediterranean, which were originally intended for health care and education but now appears to be earmarked for defence spending.

Costly defence upgrades

The report also mentioned a recent recommendation from the Nagel Committee, which suggested an additional 275 billion shekels ($74 billion) for defence over the next decade with annual increases of 27.5 billion shekels ($7 billion).

The committee proposed bolstering Israel's multi-layered air defence systems, including the Iron Dome and newly operational laser systems alongside fortifying the Jordan Valley border with a heavily secured barrier.

The Israeli army has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The offensive has left the enclave in ruins and risk of famine is widespread.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us