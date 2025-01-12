WORLD
Israel kills 70 Gaza children in just 5 days
Palestinian children in Gaza continue to bear heavy toll from Israel’s genocidal war, now in its 16th month.
A rescuer carries the body of a child killed in an Israeli strike on the UNRWA Al-Majda Wasila School housing displaced Palestinians, on al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City on December 14, 2024.  / Photo: AFP
January 12, 2025

Around 70 children were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last five days, the civil defence service said.

The agency did not provide details on the age of the victims, only saying that they lost their lives in attacks targeting several areas across the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian children in Gaza continue to bear a heavy toll from Israel’s genocidal war, now in its 16th month, on the territory.

“The new year has brought more death and suffering from attacks, deprivation, and increasing exposure to the cold,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on January 8.

More than 46,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 109,600 others injured in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

