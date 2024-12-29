WORLD
Fourth Palestinian baby dies from cold in Gaza amid brutal Israeli war
A 20-day-old infant in Gaza has died from abnormally low body temperature, as his family, displaced by Israel's invasion, struggles to survive the freezing winter in a tent.
Gaza's displaced families endure dire conditions during harsh winter. / Photo: AP
December 29, 2024

A fourth infant has died of hypothermia in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by nearly 15 months of war huddle in tents along the rainy, windswept coast as winter arrives.

Jomaa al-Batran, 20 days old, was found with his head as “cold as ice” early Sunday, his father, Yehia, said.

The baby's twin brother, Ali, was moved to intensive care at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Their father said they were born one month premature and spent just a day in the nursery at the hospital, which like other Gaza health centres is overwhelmed and only partially functioning.

He said medics told their mother to keep the newborns warm, but it was impossible because they live in a tent and temperatures regularly drop below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) at night.

“We are eight people, and we only have four blankets,” al-Batran said as he cradled his son’s pale body.

He described drops of dew seeping through the tent overnight. “Look at his colour because (of) the cold. Do you see how frozen he is?”

Children, some of them barefoot, stood outdoors and watched him mourn.

The shrouded infant was laid at the feet of an imam for prayers. Then the imam took off his ankle-length coat and wrapped it around the father.

“Feel warm, my brother,” he said.

At least three other babies have died from the cold in recent weeks, according to local health officials.

RelatedIsraeli attack on Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital leaves it deserted — WHO
