WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting TurkStream pipeline infrastructure
Moscow said it shot down nine Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack a compressor station connected to the TurkStream gas pipeline in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia.
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting TurkStream pipeline infrastructure
Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe through the TurkStream gas pipeline. / Photo: TurkStream official website / Others
January 13, 2025

Russia said on Monday it had downed nine Ukrainian drones that tried to attack part of the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe.

The Russian defence ministry said the attack was aimed against a compressor station -- a vital infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline -- near the village of Gai-Kodzar in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, but the facility was working normally and there were no casualties.

"On January 11, the Kyiv regime, in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, attempted an attack with nine drones," on a gas compressor station in southern Russia that supplies the TurkStream pipeline, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said all the drones were shot down, with the falling debris causing minor damage.

The statement said there were no casualties among personnel situated at the station, though infrastructure within the facility received minor damage due to fragments from the downed drones.

"The emergency response teams of PJSC Gazprom promptly eliminated the consequences of the fall of fragments, and the equipment was restored," it added, indicating there were no disruptions in the station's operations.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us