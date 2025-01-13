Türkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has placed the eradication of terrorism in Syria at the forefront of the country’s 2025 agenda.

He emphasised Türkiye’s resolve to neutralise security threats and underlined its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region at a press briefing in Istanbul on Friday.

The “end of the road” is approaching for the PKK/YPG and their affiliates in Syria, Fidan said.

“This isn’t just about border security,” Helin Sari Ertem, an associate professor of political science at Istanbul’s Medeniyet University, told TRT World. “It’s about preventing terrorist groups from exploiting instability in the region to further their agendas.”

For Türkiye, 2025 is pivotal, Ertem argued.

“The continued presence of groups like the PKK/YPG undermines not only Türkiye’s security but regional peace. Neutralising these threats is not optional—it’s essential.”

Turkish forces have been carrying out regular operations against YPG, a PKK affiliate, in northern Syria.

“Türkiye has laid out clear demands: the neutralisation of the YPG, the disarmament of PKK factions, and the return of foreign fighters to their home countries. If these conditions are not met, conflict resolution methods will likely be employed,” said Merve Seren Yesiltas, an associate professor of political science at Yildirim Beyazit University in Ankara.

Contradicting western ambivalence

At the press conference, Fidan criticised what he called “double standards” in the global approach to terrorism. He called out Western nations that officially designate the PKK as a terrorist group but support its affiliates that operate under different guises.

“Even as the US places bounties on PKK leaders, subsidiaries run by the same individuals are presented as separate entities. This charade must end,” he said.

Medeniyet University’s Ertem echoed Fidan’s critique of international double standards.

“This hypocrisy emboldens terrorist organisations,” Ertem said.

“Türkiye’s stance challenges these inconsistencies and pushes for a unified global approach. While some of these countries officially recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation, they simultaneously support its affiliates under different names.”

Fidan had reiterated Türkiye’s firm position against the PKK/YPG and warned that the group’s ties to foreign actors pose a significant challenge.

“The organisation maintains operational relationships with multiple countries and intelligence agencies. These connections complicate efforts to address the threat,” he explained.

Fidan underscored Türkiye’s readiness to act decisively against threats.

Ertem said: “By combining military precision with a commitment to development, Türkiye is setting the standard for comprehensive peacebuilding efforts.”

Against “distortion and divisions”

Fidan stressed that Türkiye possesses the power, capacity, and resolve to neutralise threats at their source. “The old order will not continue. In the new Syria, no one can afford to equivocate when it comes to terrorism,” he said.

Fidan also rejected narratives equating the PKK/YPG with Kurdish communities.

“Kurds are our brothers,” he declared, likening such associations to equating Daesh with Arabs. “This distortion only serves divisive agendas,” he said.

Ertem highlighted Türkiye’s principled approach to addressing these challenges.

“Türkiye’s strategy is rooted in fairness and clarity. By rejecting narratives that equate the PKK/YPG with the Kurdish community, Ankara has made it clear that its fight is against terrorism, not any particular ethnicity,” she remarked.

Türkiye recognises the critical importance of stability in Syria, not just for its own security but for the well-being of millions of Syrians.

“By actively engaging with international partners, Türkiye is positioning itself as a leader in regional peacebuilding,” said Ertem. “The emphasis on development and cooperation reflects a shift from purely military strategies to a more comprehensive approach to peacebuilding.”

Türkiye’s approach to combating terrorism reflects its broader ambition for regional leadership as it aims to bring stability to the region.

Yesiltas emphasised the critical role of the new Syrian administration in stabilising the region.

“The new Damascus administration has repeatedly stated its willingness to address this issue and has indicated that they are prepared to take control of the prisons themselves,” she noted.