The UK government is facing intense criticism after legal submissions revealed its continued sale of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel, despite acknowledging the risk that they could be used in potential violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes in Gaza.

The legal challenge, brought by the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Al-Haq and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), argues that the UK has effectively determined that no human rights concerns can override its commitment to supplying the parts.

The groups said the government prioritises international defense obligations over the potential misuse of the jets by Israel in Gaza bombings.

According to the NGOs, the government’s position hinges on the broader geopolitical importance of the F-35 program.

A government submission said that halting sales would compromise NATO air defense efforts, particularly against Russia, given the aircraft’s critical role in Western military strategy.

Shawan Jabarin, director-general of Al-Haq, criticised the UK’s stance, accusing it of showing “utter contempt” for Palestinian lives.

“It is outrageous that despite acknowledging the clear risk that F-35 components could be used by Israel to commit serious violations of international law, including genocide, the government continues to export the components,” Jabarin said.

Lawyers for the NGOs argued that British-made parts “might be used” by Israel to facilitate serious violations of humanitarian law. Yet, they said, ministers have disregarded this risk, citing the jets’ significance in maintaining international security.

The legal challenge comes after the government announced in September that it would suspend 30 of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, citing the risk of equipment being used in violations of international law.

However, F-35 components were notably excluded from this suspension.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy justified the exemption by highlighting the global nature of the F-35 production program, saying the components’ strategic importance to NATO members outweighed other considerations.

The decision has fueled the campaign groups’ judicial review bid to force the government to halt all F-35-related exports to Israel.

They said international law requires human rights concerns to take precedence over geopolitical strategies.

Israel has continued its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November last y ear, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.