Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel have reached a ceasefire agreement that will halt Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and exchange prisoners, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, mediator Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister has said.

The 42-day first phase of the ceasefire will take effect on January 19, he announced on Wednesday.

Here are some initial reactions to the deal:

Türkiye

Türkiye hopes the deal will open the door to lasting peace and stability for "our Palestinian brothers, and sisters as well as for the region and all humanity," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Palestinians, and mobilise all means to help Gaza heal and get back on its feet, Erdogan stated on X, noting that Türkiye welcomes the ceasefire deal.

"We salute the heroic people and valiant sons and daughters of Gaza who courageously defend their land and freedoms in the face of Israel's unlawful and inhumane attacks," he noted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters in Ankara the deal was an important step for regional stability.

Fidan also said Turkish efforts for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict would continue.

US

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" US President-elect Dolad Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, said that the deal will end the fighting in Gaza and surge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

Hamas

A Hamas official described the Gaza ceasefire deal as "a great gain that reflects the legend that had been achieved through the steadfastness of Gaza, its people, and the bravery of its resistance."

"It is also a reassertion of the occupation's failure to achieve any of its goals," Sami Abu Zuhri said.

Another official Khalil al Hayya said Israel's Nazi-like crimes "will remain etched in the memory of our people, the world as most heinous genocide of modern era".

Belgium

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said: "After too many months of conflict, we feel tremendous relief for the hostages, for their families and for the people of Gaza."

"Let’s hope this ceasefire will put an end to the fighting and mark the beginning of a sustained peace. Belgium stands ready to help," he added.

Related Hamas, Israel agree to Gaza ceasefire deal: Qatari PM

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said there is hope that hostages will finally be released and that deaths in Gaza will come to an end.

Baerbock said in her statement in a post on X that everyone who bears responsibility should now ensure that this opportunity is seized.

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described a ceasefire deal as "long overdue" and said the focus should turn to humanitarian aid and securing a better longer-term future in the region.

"After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for," Starmer said in an emailed statement.

"For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.

"And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people."

UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the deal and stressed that the "priority now must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict."

"The United Nations stands ready to support the implementation of this deal and scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief to the countless Palestinians who continue to suffer," he told reporters.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi welcomed the ceasefire deal, according to a post on X.

Sisi stressed the importance of a fast delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

EU

"I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza. Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long. Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen has said.

Norway

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said: "The Palestinian institutions must be strengthened and prepared to assume full control and responsibility, including in Gaza. Both Israel and Palestine must receive credible security guarantees, and the solution must be anchored regionally."